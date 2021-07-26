Love Island USA: Who is Raul Frias? Casa Amor contestant's Instagram explored











Love Island USA introduced new contestants in season 3 as a part of the show’s Casa Amor twist in Episode 14 yesterday. The show, which had recently introduced two new contestants to the cast, Wes Ogsbury, and Slade Parker, introduced the new cast line-up on Sunday, July 25.

Now, as the plot thickens on the show, the 10 new contestants will try to disrupt the dynamics and relationships formed so far. Love Island fans have been keen on learning more about Raul Frias since his debut in last night’s episode.

SEE: Love Island contestant Kaz’ height revealed

Everything we know about Raul Frias

Raul on Love Island is an American national with Dominican roots.

The 24-year-old Miami native currently resides in Hialeah, Florida. He is a basketball player who is aiming to make it to the NBA big leagues.

The reality star’s stats on the Real GM website reveal that he has previously played for the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds. We also learned that he entered the 2019 NBA Draft, but remains undrafted for now.

At the moment, Raul has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and his bio reveals that he is a basketball pro-hooper. His Instagram is a mix of photos that feature him and occasionally his friends.

SEE: Get to know Salma Naran on Love Island!

Season 3’s Casa Amors’ contestants explored

Love Island’s Casa Amor twist came along in season 2. The twist is a “temptation test” of sorts where the islanders will be away from their partners and will be surrounded by the new gorgeous people.

The twist sees many contestants giving in to the temptation of being with someone new while others remain loyal.

This year 10 new contestants have been introduced for Casa Amor. The cast list includes 5 women and 5 men, who have their eyes set on a cast member who is already committed (sort of).

Take a look at the contestant list:

Florence Mueller AKA Flo: Model/Rapper

Genevieve Shawcross: College student

Isabel Johnson: Beauty advisor

Kay Taylor: Entrepreneur

Leslie Golden: Model

Andrew Philips: Marketing manager

Charlie Lynch: Social Media influencer

Gabe Sadowsky: Model

Kamryn Mickens-Bennett

Raul Frias: Basketball player

Fans react to Love Island’s new twist

The CBS show decided to bring back the twist after it was highly appreciated by fans in season 2. As Love Island USA introduced the Casa Amor contestants many fans took to Twitter to discuss the new cast line-up.

Most were overjoyed upon seeing the new cast members.

i want casa amor to rip these couples to shreds for what they did to javonny #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/wMEVH8Old8 — Idkwhattonamethisok (@jiminsthicthig1) July 24, 2021

Jeremy gets to go to Casa Amor and Javonny doesn't?? Yes I'm still upset #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/wrjoVKLWTB — 🌸 Justice for Javonny 🌸 (@sriiii48) July 24, 2021

CASA AMOR LMFAO THESE COUPLES ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE IT #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/wFVPv4RlPy — 🦋 (@lov3islandd) July 22, 2021

So why producers adding Shannon best friend to casa amor so she can snatch Josh. Whew the producers know what they r doing and I think I’m living for it 😭😭 this further proves that they know they adding ppl that already know each other 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/QmdTXAYSVo — Barbie (@Barbie96259646) July 23, 2021

Damn! These Casa Amor girls are a lil mean… #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/360X9MuDn3 — Mimi (@RealityTvMimi) July 26, 2021

I beg you let casa amor rip all these couples to shreds. I want nothing but chaos. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/4lhCyK8S5B — Chichi (@_chichi_i) July 26, 2021

am i the only one that likes casa amor better than the villa 🧍🏾‍♀️ #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/kwPS0pAUI8 — justsayink (@justsayink2) July 26, 2021

Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 BridTV 3142 Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 817620 817620 center 22403