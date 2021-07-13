Who is Ray Singleton's wife? America's Got Talent performance moves her to tears!











Ray Singleton has taken to the stage to sing his heart out on America’s Got Talent. During his performance, he moves his wife to tears.

He is one of several performers who have done their best to impress the AGT judges this year, including Simon Cowell.

The NBC series saw Ray’s wife stand on the side of the stage to support him, before coming into full view of the judges and giving him a hug.

Ray revealed that he is on the AGT stage for his wife. He has not stopped supporting Roslyn throughout her journey with brain cancer.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: Who is Keith Apicary? Meet the dancer!

America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! BridTV 3058 America’s Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16! 816847 816847 center 22403

Who is Ray Singleton’s wife?

Roslyn R Singleton

Ray’s wife is seen crying and coming onto the stage during his audition.

She is the honorary survivorship chair for non-profit organisation Relay for Life for Charlotte, which aims to fight against cancer.

Roslyn was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, before they met.

From Charlotte, USA, she now uses her platform to be a blogger, as well as to do ambassador work for Chick Mission.

The non-profit aims to help cancer patients preserve their future family options, and has been running since 2017.

Ray Singleton’s wife: Roslyn’s story

Roslyn, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013, had surgery to remove a tumor in her brain (which was the same size as an orange).

She no longer had cancer after the procedure, until doctors found a smaller tumor in the same part of the brain, during a routine check up in 2019.

Ray has supported his wife since he met her, and sang the national anthem at the Carolina Panthers after a video of him serenading her went viral.

He was seen singing Daniel Caesar’s song Get You to Roslyn, which led to him going on the Ellen Show and being offered the opportunity.

By October 2020, Roslyn was on her sixth month of chemotherapy. She has had the disease twice, and is now described as a cancer survivor.

Recently, she went into hospital, where doctors found she had brain swelling. Ray recently told his followers that she is still doing better.

Roslyn is back at home, and will likely be tuning into Ray’s audition!

AGT: We found Jane Marczewski on Instagram – follow Nightbirde!

Meet Roslyn on Instagram

Roslyn, whose nickname is “Ros”, is very open about her cancer story on Instagram, and uses her experience to help charities.

With 49.2K followers behind her, those watching AGT on July 13th may already recognise her from the social media platform.

She always shares her support for Ray, and often talks about mental health and cancer, while inspiring her followers with uplifting quotes.

Her recent videos involve talks on “midday motivation”, getting fresh hair cuts and updating her followers on her health.

Roslyn and Ray appear to as loved up in real life as it looked on America’s Got Talent, and recently had a bridal photo shoot done!

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON PEACOCK TV NOW OR NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK