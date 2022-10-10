Reign Disick brings back his famous middle finger to paparazzi 3 years after viral move











Reign Disick has brought out a middle finger for the paparazzi while out with mom Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker. It isn’t the first time he has been caught showing his naughty side, either.

During an outing in Calabasas with Kravis, seven-year-old Reign felt a surge of courage as he decided to whip out the gesture earlier this week. Kourt appeared unaware of her son’s behaviour as she was slightly stood in front of him.

Travis also didn’t seem to spot his stepson’s action while the trio held hands in the street. Although Kravis made no eye contact with those taking pictures of them, Reign took it upon himself to stare at them directly in the face – and more.

Reign gives paparazzi his middle finger

Reign showed his middle finger to paps while sucking on a lollipop in Calabasas. He was wearing YEEZY slides at the time, clearly following in the fashionista vibes of Travis’ denim Dickies dungarees and Kourtney’s Balenciaga tee.

It was brought out while the trio went jewelry shopping. So either Reign had simply had enough of looking for valuable items, or he was just fed up of not being able to go somewhere without pictures being taken.

Stealing the limelight from his mom and stepfather, Reign isn’t the only young Kardashian who has made a statement to the paparazzi. His cousin North showed them a ‘STOP’ sign at fashion week to make a point!

He used the same gesture in 2019

The 2022 move from Reign isn’t his first middle finger to paparazzi. He was dubbed the “best Kardashian” by fans back in October 2019, when a viral video showed him using the gesture while surrounded by cameras.

During a trip to Armenia to meet the president, the Kardashian family were getting into a car when Reign whipped out the swearing move, as seen in the second video posted in the Instagram post below.

He was smiling at the time and as soon as the video made its way onto social media, was called “a mood” by fans…

Kourtney Kardashian’s children

Kourtney has three kids with her ex Scott Disick, including Penelope, nine, Reign, seven, and Mason, 12. They were born during their nine-year romance which began in 2006, but has since ended.

She is now married to Travis Barker, who has children of his own, including two biological kids and four step kids. He co-parents three kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Asher Barker, and Alabama Luella.

The drummer helped raise Atiana from the age of two. In his Architectural Digest house tour, Travis showed viewers his dining room and said his family (including Kourtney and all the kids) sit and eat together every Sunday.

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

