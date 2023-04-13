Rennervations theme song has a super catchy vibe, and it’s no wonder as Jeremy Renner himself was asked to write the track. The new Disney+ show has been on the cards for weeks, and finally, it’s available to stream.

Jeremy Renner decided to help people in need by teaming up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagine them as mind-blowing creations that serve kids in communities worldwide.

The Disney+ documentary came out on April 12, 2023, and fans are curious about the theme song. What is it called and how are viewers reacting to the catchy tune? Reality Titbit has more details.

Rennervations theme song

Rennervations’ main title theme song is called Rebel On The Road by Jeremy Renner, Lee Anna James, and Jason Mater, as stated on the Disney+ show’s credits list. It was sung, performed, and written by Jeremy himself.

A small guitar instrumental at the beginning of the Rennervations show plays out, but it’s Baba Riley by The Who that is played when Jeremy explains why he started giving back to the community.

Inside the Rennervations soundtrack

Rennervations involves tracks from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Mae Stephens, and Bobby Caldwell, to name just a few. One song is Revelations (Remix) by Zack Hemsey and another is Die For You by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Other songs include but are not limited to: CHRISTIAN by Zior Park, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY, NIGHT DANCER by imase, Favorite Song by Toosii, The Search by NF, and Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.

One fan wrote: “I find it so surprising that despite such vicious haters who will hate the entire season soundtrack because one track is from Renner, how does he still have a career?

“His show #MayorofKingstown renewed for S2, Hawkeye S2 in the talks, then #Rennervations. Unbelievable.”

Jeremy Renner wrote the song

Jeremy was asked to write the Rennervations theme song halfway through filming. Having played music since he was just 12 years old, it wasn’t until the last few years that the Avengers: End Game actor made tracks.

He learned how to play the drums and other musical instruments growing up. Jeremy told AP Entertainment that writing was “always therapeutic” for him, which he closely compared to writing a diary.

The actor and executive producer said: “Actually, I got to do the theme song for this song which is cool. They asked for like, you know, ‘We need a song that’s like this,’ and then like, ‘Oh, we’ll be right back.'”

Jeremy was in the middle of filming Mayor of Kingstown but said he would “find the time.” And that’s how the Rennervations theme song was created and born!

