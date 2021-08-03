Love and Hip Hop: Who are Renni Rucci's kids? VH1 star's family and net worth explored











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is making headlines ever since its new season premiered on June 5. The show’s season 10 episode 5 titled A Ruff Road, was released on August 2nd and featured rapper Renni Rucci as a cast member.

The episode showed Renni’s attempt at balancing motherhood and touring. The rapper’s Love and Hip Hop appearance made many fans curious about her kids and family.

FIND OUT: How to buy Love Island’s ‘Totally Dreamy’ eye masks?

A look at Renni Rucci’s kids

29-year-old Renni has two kids. Her son Cour’don is 13 years old and daughter D’couri is 11. The star has shared some pictures with her son on her Instagram.

Moreover, both of Renni’s kids have their personal Insta accounts too. Her son Cour’don has over 5,000 followers while her daughter D’couri has close to 1000 followers.

Renni has not revealed the identity of her kids’ father so far. However, in her 2019 tweet, the singer revealed that she had her son when she was 16 and her daughter was born when she was 18. She also revealed that her kids’ father went to prison three months before her daughter was born.

I had my first child at 16

I had my second child at 18

I didn’t finish high school

My kids father went to prison for 8 years three months before our daughter was born

I worked two and three minimum wage jobs at a time aasto provide for my kids and I still was a child — The BIGGEST ✨🦋🦄 (@RenniRucci) November 5, 2019

Detailing her struggles as a single mother, Renni revealed in the same tweet that she had to work up to three minimum wage jobs to bring up her children.

From her Instagram, we know that Renni is currently dating rapper Foogiano.

FIND OUT: What is RHOP star Mia Thornton’s husband Gordon’s net worth?

Rapper’s net worth explored

Renni’s net worth is estimated to be close to $600K.

The mother of two started her rapping career by releasing remix versions of hits by artists like Cardi B, 21 Savage, Kodak Black. She created remix versions of songs like Bodak Yellow, Bank Account, Roll in Peace, Trending and etc. She was soon signed by the record label Quality Control family, following which she released her 2019 debut mixtape Big Renni.

“F**k Em Up Sis,” became the biggest single released by the rapper yet and has garnered millions of streams so far. Before starting her music career Renni was a popular dancer and Instagram model.

Fans react to her Love and Hip Hop appearance

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans were thrilled to see Renni as a part of the show’s cast in the recent episode. Here’s what they thought of her VH1 appearance.

Finally @RenniRucci on my tv that’s all i was waiting for!!! — Jae (@bossbeautyrva) August 3, 2021

I ain’t watched #LoveAndHipHopAtlanta in so long but baby I am tuned in tonight for my baby @RenniRucci 🦄 ready to see her on my TV! — daINSPO ✨ (@astoldbyjianaa) August 2, 2021

So how old is Renni Rucci bc her kids are a lot older than I imagined they would be. #lhhatl — JaBria Stan Club Member✨ (@CHERISHthedayy) August 3, 2021

ummm ya i've been hearing renni rucci's name for awhile! so cool to see her on love & hip hop. love the new angle of getting relevant rappers on the show to bring in the younger audience! #LHHATLANTA — CameraeMusicTV LLC (@CameraeMusicTV) August 3, 2021

Renni Rucci…i like her mommy vibes. 💜💜💜#LHHATL — 🍪iAm_ Cookies (@iAm_Cookies) August 3, 2021

It’s refreshing seeing Renni Rucci on here #LHHATL — ONLYCAMS (@Camillelaflare) August 3, 2021

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403