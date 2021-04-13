Return to Amish: Who is Jeremiah's father? Star meets his 'biological' dad!











Jeremiah Raber was seen meeting his ‘biological’ father on TLC’s latest Return To Amish episode. But who is his dad? Let’s find out…

The TLC Breaking Amish spin-off follows Amish and Mennonite lifestyles, as its cast members return to their roots after living in busy cities.

During the April 12 episode, Jeremiah met his biological father for the first time, which left fans wondering who he is.

So, let’s look into who he thinks his father could be, and what happened when they came face-to-face for the first time in several years.

Screenshot: Jeremiah Lands Himself In Trouble For Losing Shelly In Florida | Return To Amish, tlc uk YouTube

Who is Jeremiah’s father?

Dennis

Jeremiah’s biological father is from Ohio, and was immediately welcoming to who he believes to be his son, and wife Carmela.

Viewers may remember that Jeremiah was adopted into the Amish community, and had been searching for his biological family for some time.

Pet Stars | Official Trailer | Netflix

He brought others with him, including Jeremiah’s grandmother.

Dennis appears to be making an effort to build a connection with Jeremiah, but it looks like there is something holding him back.

Jeremiah is currently debating whether to ask Dennis for a DNA test, after being informed that he may be his biological father.

Starting tomorrow night ill have to re live some very sensitive moments that I experienced on my journey to finding… Posted by Jeremiah Raber on Sunday, March 21, 2021

90 DAY FIANCE: Are Yara and Jovi still together? Baby to wedding

Jeremiah meets his ‘biological’ father

It was an emotional moment when Jeremiah met Dennis, and they shared a tearful hug after spending the day together.

Dennis had also taken Jeremiah out for a ride on his motorbike.

At the end of their meeting, Jeremiah tells Dennis he “wishes he could stay longer” but that they have to get back to Florida for a friend’s baby shower.

Dennis responds:

I’m so glad that I got to see you. Too many years, son. Give me a hug, son, I love you. I’ll miss you so much.

RHOA: What is Dennis McKinley’s net worth? Food business explored

Return To Amish fans react to the meeting

Viewers were left feeling incredibly emotional when Jeremiah and Dennis met up, with several crossing their fingers that he is his real father.

One fan commented on Jeremiah’s shared photo of him meeting Dennis, and said: “I cried a few times… Great stuff, no doubt he is a very good guy.

“Happy for you, man. You always keep it real on the show, that’s why you’re the best.”

Another said: “Glad you met your real family, so sweet, enjoy those precious moments.”

#ReturntoAmish Waiting to find out if Dennis is Jeremiah's father and my heart is in my throat. I am way too invested in this. — Becca HK 🖖 (@specksparrow) April 13, 2021

Hoping Dennis is Jeremiah's father! #ReturnToAmish — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) April 13, 2021

I hope Dennis is Jeremiah’s dad. I feel like I’m too invested for him not to be #ReturnToAmish — C o u r t (@courtneymashke) April 13, 2021

WATCH RETURN TO AMISH ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK