Erika Jayne’s fans have insisted that she is “aging in reverse” after the reality star debuted a sizzling figure-hugging outfit on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has always been a stunner but the singer has pulled off a series of gorgeous new looks and outfits in recent months.

The Pretty Mess and Give You Everything musician impressed her fans and followers after she shared a new look on Instagram.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Erika Jayne sizzles with a new look

Erika Jayne made a bold fashion statement on Instagram and dazzled in a sheer two-piece outfit.

On Sunday (June 11, 2023), the RHOBH star unveiled her new look, consisting of a patterned blouse with long oversized sleeves and faux leather trousers.

Erika’s partially see-through blouse has stunning leaves, flowers, and other patterns throughout, highlighting the reality star’s slim waist and fit physique.

With her bold new look, Erika opted for a natural makeup look and loose blonde locks as she posed in front of a red background.

Fans say she’s “aging in reverse”

Erika’s captivating look has attracted many comments under her Instagram post and many fans agreed that she looks “stunning” and “gorgeous”.

“Aging in reverse!” one follower commented. “I mean…..so stunning! Really Erika you look so very incredibly beautiful.”

“The most beautiful inside and out,” another comment read as someone else wrote: “Stunning.”

Another one added: “Keep up the good work that body is slamming.”

The reality star announced her Las Vegas residency

The new post comes after the Pretty Mess and Give You Everything singer announced her Las Vegas residency in an Instagram post on April 19.

Coming in August of this year, Bet It All On The Blonde will be held at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues until December 16.

Erika will be returning for series 13 of RHOBH with the likes of Kyle Richards, Crystal Kungminkoff, and others. The cast recently wrapped up filming and Erika has kept her followers updated with group pictures on her Instagram.