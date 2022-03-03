RHOC star Noella’s father Christopher Nance was ‘the’ NBC weatherman













You may know Christopher Nance as an NBC weatherman and the father of Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener – but he is also recognised for the impact he made on his community.

He sadly passed away in 2012 after a battle with sickle cell anaemia, a disease that affects red blood cells. Although he passed away, he was the oldest man in America to have survived with the disease. It’s safe to say he was a strong man.

He is best known as a weatherman at NBC but also spent time helping others suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Keep reading to find out more about legendary weatherman Christopher Nance.

Christopher Nance. Picture: 11/27/2000 KNBC Channel 4 News Weather Brief #1

All about Christopher Nance

Christopher was born on February 22nd 1968 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and died on September 4th 2012 when he was only 44 years old. Unfortunately, he passed away only a year after he had managed to reconnect with his daughter Noella. She says she “wishes she could have told him more” about how proud she was of him.

Nance worked as a weatherman for almost 20 years at one of the world’s biggest broadcasters, NBC. He is also recognised for his work helping others and championed multiple charities that support children with illnesses.

Since his passing, he has been remembered by many for his kind-hearted spirit as well as influence and inspiration on others. It’s clear to see he touched the hearts of all those he met.

Hundreds left comments about his positive impact

Since his passing, Noella has posted pictures on her Instagram in memory of her father and has been overwhelmed by the comments.

One of her posts is full of people reminiscing on the incredible experiences they had meeting her father and the positive impact he had on their lives. One person wrote:

I remember your dad, Christopher Nance. He came to my elementary school when I was a kid to talk to us some time around 1989 to 1991. Brentwood Science Magnet school. I remember he took a Polaroid photo of us in the auditorium and later displayed the photo of us on TV. I recall he used to wear a red flower in his suit lapel. I just thought it was so cool having someone like him show up to our school to inspire us. Instagram

The comments of love and inspiration weren’t just on Noella’s Instagram as his obituary page was full of the same kind of messages. Another person wrote:

I was an employee of KNBC-TV in the late 1980s, through the 1990s. I always enjoyed saying ‘hi’ and chatting with Christopher. I’d pass by his weather station desk on the second floor. He was always smiling and kind and genuine with me. He’s part of my memories from a wonderful time in my life. Instagram

What is sickle cell anaemia?

Christopher passed away following his battle with hereditary illness sickle cell anaemia. According to Mayo Clinic, the disease means there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body.

For people who don’t suffer from the disease, flexible red blood cells move easily through the blood vessels. However, for someone with sickle cell anaemia, their red blood cells are shaped like sickles – hence the name.

