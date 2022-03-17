RHOC’s Emily Simpson has forged a successful career in law













Emily Simpson is mostly known as being one of the OG cast members of the Real Housewives of Orange County but she is also recognised in the corporate world as a very successful lawyer with experience across many areas within the field.

The reality star has worked in family law, copyright law and also as a real estate consultant and has recently announced that she has something exciting planned for her next step in the industry and it’s safe to say she has her sights set on a successful future.

Keep reading to find out more about Emily’s law career so far as well as where she plans on working next.

Emily’s law career explored

Simpson is an intelligent woman and this is clear to see from her two degrees that have come in very handy with her law work.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the lawyer studied at Miami University from 1994 to 1998 where she obtained her Bachelor’s of Education in Spanish Language and Literature.

Before studying for her second degree, Emily became a high school Spanish teacher for four years but always knew she was destined for more.

Her second degree was in Law and she worked for this from 2003-2005 at the prestigious Thomas Jefferson School of Law. After her studies were complete she got a job pretty much straight away and began working as a real estate consultant.

This lasted two years before she decided to make a career move to Salt Lake City in Utah where she began working as an associate attorney. This only lastest a year before Simpson moved to her most recent and longest position at Higbee and Asscocoaties in 2017 where she worked as a family paralegal before being promoted to a copyright attorney for the same firm.

Emily has big plans for her latest career endeavour

The RHOC star recently announced that she has her sights set on something big and important to her within her field and told her fans she is now working with the Californian Innocence Project.

CIP is an organisation that works to free those inmates that have been wrongfully convicted of crimes as well as “working to reform the criminal justice system, and train students to become zealous advocates.”

Simpson spoke to TheDailyDish about her latest career move and explained:

I’ve always been interested in the Innocence Project. I’ve actually watched lots of series and documentaries about wrongfully convicted people who have spent large amounts of time in jail and then have their convictions overturned by certain organizations, like the Innocence Project.

The reality star and lawyer went on to say that the project has been something she has always wanted to partake in and said she felt like now was the “right time,” she continued:

There’s different Innocence Projects in each state and city. It’s just been something that I really, really, really was interested in. And I always wanted to volunteer with them. But I always worked full time as an attorney and then now I just feel like I’m in a position where I’m not working as an attorney full time so I wanted to use the time, my downtime to volunteer with them.

The organisation have shared their excitement at Emily joining

CIP are active on their social media and recently shared a statement expressing their excitement and gratitude with Emily joining their team, the post said:

We are so happy to welcome new CIP Board Member, Emily Simpson! Emily graduated from Miami University of Ohio and became a high school Spanish teacher for four years. She then received her Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and is a member of the California Bar, as well as the Utah Bar where she has practised Family and Copyright law. Emily is also a current cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has a strong passion for criminal justice reform and is excited to be a part of the CIP team! We are so excited to have [Emily] join the CIP Board and we look forward to all her help in our fight for justice!

Emily has also mentioned she is currently working on case reviews for new applicants to CIP and said how much of an “honour” it was to be Abel to use her education to assist a “necessary cause”.

