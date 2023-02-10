*** Warning: Article contains sensitive topics including cancer, death, and adoption ***

Julia Lemigova has adoption plans with her wife Martina Navratilova and has opened up about the process on The Real Housewives of Miami. Viewers are now curious if Julia and Martina already have children.

The RHOM couple has been together for eight years. After ex-tennis player Martina was diagnosed with stage 1 throat and breast cancer in January 2023, she decided to share her dreams of adoption with Julia on the Bravo series.

Julia and Martina celebrated their anniversary recently and just a few weeks later, Martina received her cancer diagnosis.

Julia has already started reaching out to adoption agencies but, “not so successfully,” as she tells her friend Alexia Echevarria in the show trailer.

Julia Lemigova’s adoption plans

Julia is looking into adoption after her wife Martina’s cancer diagnosis. In the Real Housewives of Miami trailer, she sat down with Alexia to reveal she had been calling adoption agencies but so far without much success.

She also shared her adoption journey with Guerdy and had a video call with an agency. She described the length of time it takes to even get on the waiting list, and says her daughters are adamantly against her adopting over 50.

Julia’s wife Martina has already beaten cancer once before. In 2010, a routine mammogram revealed she had a form of breast cancer known as a ductal carcinoma in situ, which doctors were able to successfully remove with surgery.

Julia already has two children, Emma Lemigova, 14, and Victoria Lemigova, 21, from two former relationships prior to her marriage to Navratilova.

The couple began dating in 2008 and don’t appear to have any children together – at least not yet. With adoption plans on the horizon for Julia and Martina, that could very well change soon.

The RHOM star had a child in 1999

In 1999, Julia and an ex-lover named Edouard Stern had a son together, Maximilian, who reportedly died under suspicious circumstances. The baby’s death happened in March 2000 and though initial reports attributed it to natural causes, Lemigova maintains her son was killed.

A concealed autopsy report later revealed the five-month-old had traces of diazepam in his bloodstream. Lemigova and Stern were no longer together at that time.

During the RHOM reunion, Andy Cohen asked Julia if she thinks Stern had anything to do with the baby, and she responded cryptically: “He kept asking me, if you tell me the truth, I will tell you the truth about the death of your child.”

According to Page Six, Lemigova and Stern’s son died while under the care of a nanny. However, she had fled before police could investigate. The whole ordeal left Julia feeling like she “never completely survived [it].”

“Part of me is dead forever. At the time, I simply didn’t want to live. Selfishly, I wanted to end my life so many times. I wanted to join my son,” she admitted, adding “Martina helped me a lot.”

And now, with adoption plans underway, Julia and Martina are closer to having a family together.

Julia and Martina: Relationship timeline

The tennis star and the model met for the first time in 2000. It took Julia and Martina eight years to start dating and another six to get married in New York on December 15, 2014. They’ve been happily together since.

Martina proposed to Julia in public on camera, 33 years after she first came out as bisexual in 1981. The RHOM star said she was “completely overwhelmed and surprised but would not expect anything less.”

She revealed her sexuality in an exclusive interview with the BBC, making her the first major athlete to do so. Shortly after her wedding, Julia said that gay sports men and women were still fearful of coming out.

