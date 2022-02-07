RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider is worth a small fortune











Any Real Housewives of New Jersey fan will know Jackie Goldschneider for her larger than life personality on the hit Bravo show, but she also has a larger than life bank account to match.

The star made most of her money through her appearance and popularity on the hit reality TV show but she also has her fingers in some other money pies.

Reality Titbit did some digging and have found all you need to know about the star and how heavy her pockets really are. Check it out.

Jackie Goldschneider’s Net Worth

According to FullCelebs, as of 2021, Jackie is worth between two to three million dollars.

Goldschneider has made most of this fortune through her rise in fame as a reality TV star but it hasn’t all come from there.

Aside from her TV appearances and small trust fund, Jackie is also a freelance writer for several parenting blogs, where her articles are read and appreciated by many mums and dads across the country.

Before changing her career to writing, Jackie used to be a real estate attorney, so she probably had some pennies saved up from this.

Finally, the reality TV star also makes some extra cash from renting out her Hamptons home when she isn’t there for a whopping $50,000 per month.

Jackie’s had multiple careers

Jackie has had an interesting career journey in her life so far, starting as a real estate attorney for a well-known firm in New Jersey.

Though rewarding, she decided she wanted to change her career path after working at the firm for a few years and decided to start her new journey in writing and journalism.

This is clearly one of Jackies biggest passions and skills as the mother of four now writes for multiple parenting blog sites such as Scary Mommy and Inside the Mummy Brain.

Jackie is very proud of how much she has achieved in her life and has wound up the ladies previously on the show for claiming she is the ‘richest housewife’ in New Jersey.

More about Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie was born on October 2nd, 1976 in New Jersey and was raised the majority of her life in Staten Island.

Jackie’s hard and focussed work ethic comes from her parents who she says came from nothing and worked hard for their success.

Her mother is Israeli and moved from Isreal when she was a young girl to become a successful software engineer.

Jackie adopted this mentality too and works very hard for herself and her money. The reality star also has a degree in Law from the Fordham University School of Law.

