Is RHONY's season 13 reunion cancelled? Bravo show's low ratings and other issues explored











Real Housewives of New York season 13 aired its latest episode titled Ho Ho Holidays on August 3. Although we are 13 episodes into the new season, its lacklustre plot has disappointed many fans. Moreover, the drama between the cast members Ramona Singer and Eboni Williams has ended up becoming irritating rather than entertaining for many viewers.

RHONY’s disappointing season coupled with recent reports about the show is making many fans wonder if the season 13 reunion has been cancelled.

Is the RHONY reunion cancelled?

No, the RHONY season 13 reunion is not cancelled, at least not yet.

A source close to the show has revealed to the Daily Mail that the reunion episode’s taping was scheduled for August 5, but has been delayed till September.

The source also revealed that the cast members are not getting along with each other. Fans can already see that Eboni from RHONY who is still new to the franchise is having problems with Ramona and Luann de Lesseps.

Eboni is the show’s first Black cast member and many fans deemed her as “preachy” when she started educating Ramona and other cast members on the topic of race. An insider from the show revealed on OK Magazine, “Ramona is sick of all the race talk. She knows she’s going to be destroyed at the reunion and isn’t willing to go through with it.”

While the show’s producers or cast members are yet to reveal why RHONY’s season 13 reunion is delayed, the above-mentioned issues could possibly be the reasons.

Fans react to season 13

Reality TV fans did not hesitate from expressing what they truly felt about the Bravo show’s ongoing season. Many took to Twitter to call out the showrunners for presenting them with a lacklustre season.

Season 13 of #RHONY is the WORST 💤💤💤💤



Bring back Dorinda, bye bye Leah. — Gaynor Louise (@Gaynor_Louise) July 28, 2021

We are 13 episodes into this season of #RHONY and nothing has happened. . . — emilz (@CarlyRageJepsen) August 4, 2021

Idc how bad the season was I still love #RHONY and the girls (lu Ramona and Sonja and bershan that is ) — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) August 4, 2021

This cast lacks organic chemistry. The OG concept seems to be out the door Season 13 . #RHONY — TheGreatForever12:4 (@TForever43) August 4, 2021

Will there be a season 14 on Bravo?

Yes, RHONY season 14 is on the cards.

However, the show insider has also revealed to Daily Mail that season 14 is going to be delayed. The cast members have reportedly been informed that the taping will begin in early 2022 rather than late 2021 as planned.

The fate of the new season seems to be hanging by a thread because RHONY’s ratings this season have been very low. In early July, the Bravo show recorded its lowest-rated episode of all time with only 764,000 live viewers tuning in.