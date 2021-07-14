









Real Housewives of New York City aired its new episode on Tuesday, July 13.

While the episode titled Light As a Feather, Stiff As a Bored featured its fair share of drama between the women, but it also left many fans wondering about RHONY’s ex-cast member Julianne “Jules” Wainstein.

The housewife appeared on the Bravo show for one season, that is for season 8, back in 2016. At the time she was the only married cast member on the show.

FIND OUT: What is Elizabeth Johnston’s net worth?

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

What happened to Jules from RHONY?

During RHONY season 8 we saw that Jules locked horns with Bravo star Bethenny Frankel several times.

The two women finally attempted to make amends. We saw that when Jules wasn’t interacting with the ladies she was busy taking care of her young kids, Rio and Jagger, as well as her then-husband, Michael Wainstein.

Many were shocked when after just one season on RHONY, Jules announced that she was leaving the show. However, a lot has gone down in the wife’s life since her time on the show.

In July 2016, when the show’s eighth season was still airing Jules’ representative confirmed to People that she was divorcing her husband of eight years. However, the pair’s divorce took many ugly turns before being settled for good.

FIND OUT: Is Ramona Singer getting fired from RHONY?

Divorce with husband Michael Wainstein explored

The Bravo star’s rep cited cheating as the reason for the split. However, Michael denied it.

At the time TMZ, also reported that the police had to get involved, during an argument between the estranged spouses. Jules later secured a temporary restraining order against Michael.

However, the pair’s spat didn’t stop there. Although RHONY star Jules and Michael applied for in 2016, their divorce was finalized in October 2020.

However, only a few months before their marriage was legally over reports surfaced claiming that the former RHONY cast member had been arrested in Florida on battery charges.

She had allegedly attacked Michael in front of their kids. The two were fighting a long drawn out custody battle.

TMZ also reported that the mother of two had sole legal custody of her children. The report further claims Michael had to pay her $4,133.33 a month in spousal support for two years, as well as an additional $3,000 in child support.

She was living in Florida full-time shortly after her time on the show concluded.

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

A look at RHONY season 13

The Bravo show’s season 13 is fuelling with drama. Lately, there have been reports of cast member Ramona Singer being axed from the show in an impending ‘cast shakeup.’ However, an insider from the show has confirmed with Daily Mail that these reports are baseless and Ramon is here to stay.

The show is inching closer to the season 13 finale and with the reunion closing in, the insider confirmed that one of the cast members is going to be let off. However, her identity is not confirmed yet.

The show’s upcoming episode The Witching Hour is set to release on July 20.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY ON TUESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO