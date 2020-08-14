The Real Housewives of New York City brings drama, sass and a whole load of gossip to every episode.

In the latest episode of the show, which has showcased the lives of a group of successful women for 12 seasons, it was revealed that Dorinda, Ramona and her former housewife Tinsley went out with a mystery man.

Luann was seen checking out the guy’s picture on her phone, showing off about his looks.

This is when Ramona said that she has been on a date with him, and so has Tinsley in the past. So who is the mystery “American Idol winner” they dated? We’ve done some digging below!

Luann shows off mystery ‘American Idol winner’

During the group’s trip to Cancun, Mexico, Luann suddenly announces to Dorinda of a man who “sings like nobody’s business”, to which Dorinda replies that he is ” so sexy”. Then Luann goes on to say he won American Idol.

This is when Ramona overhears and says she went out with him – but this is when his name is bleeped out. She adds: “We share a lot of people, don’t we?” and goes on to say she has known him for years.

Sonja later speaks about the other housewives to camera: “I can’t take my guys around any of these girls. Next thing you know, they’re sticking their tongues down their throats.”

Fans speculate over the mystery man

Viewers took straight to social media to guess who the American Idol mystery man was. A common theme showed that fans are absolutely convinced it’s Constantine Maroulis.

Picture evidence showed that Tinsley and the American Idol contestant may have been dating. Even host and producer of In The Know Gibson Johns tweeted about it, and Constantine actually liked the tweet without being tagged. So could this be Constantine’s way of confirming the rumours?

Why did nobody tell me that Tinsley dated Constantine from American Idol? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/TNCNHwAlF2 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 14, 2020

Who is the American Idol contestant that they allegedly dated?

Rumour has it that the American Idol winner that Dorinda, Ramona and Tinsley dated is Constantine Maroulis. Although it turns out that he came sixth on the fourth season of American Idol in 2005 and did not win the show.

Constantine is a 44-year-old actor and rock singer from New York and may also be recognised for his role in the Rock of Ages musical, which he received a Tony award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for. According to his Instagram, it looks like he has a daughter called Malena James with actor Angel Reed.

Tinsley has been pictured with Constantine in various photos, where they look pretty close, however these were taken three years ago. They were seen at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week together in 2017.

This is who fans are convinced the three cast members have dated, and considering Constantine is the only American Idol star that Tinsley has also allegedly dated – it would make complete sense.

