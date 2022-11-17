









The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was a new addition to the Bravo franchise in 2020. While RHOSLC is a relatively new show in the world of housewives, it certainly hasn’t been slow to start when it comes to the storyline and drama. From Jen Shah’s legal worries to feuds among the group and the housewives’ love lives playing out on screen, there has been no end of things to keep up with on RHOLSC.

During season 3, Heather Gay unveils a black eye and it has left fans wondering how it happened. Many have taken to Twitter as they really want to know the details of Heather’s injury.

Still to Come On This Season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | Bravo

RHOSLC season 3

On September 28, 2022, the third RHOSLC season dropped on Bravo.

Fans were given a glimpse of what’s to come in a mid-season trailer on November 16.

The ladies touch down in San Diego, but their trip appears less vacation-esq than the cast members may have liked. Drinks and being thrown, rumors spread and many arguments had during the second half of the season judging by the trailer.

Season 3 trailer shows Heather’s black eye

During the season 3 mid-season trailer, Heather removes her sunglasses to reveal a black eye. When fellow cast member Meredith Marks sees Heather’s eye, she gasps.

The black eye is shown after footage plays of someone trying to open a door where Heather is staying.

Heather is shown going to open the door on CCTV footage and then the trailer cuts to her revealing her black eye.

RHOSLC fans want to know more about Heather’s black eye

Since the mid-season trailer dropped, tonnes of RHOSLC fans have taken to Twitter to ask questions about Heather’s black eye.

Some have suggested that the door may have been opened and she injured herself that way.

One Instagram user commented on Heather sharing the trailer: “I think she got hit with the door by mistake and editing is trying to make it into something more dramatic. We shall see.”

A clip of Heather on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 has surfaced on Twitter where she says she “doesn’t recall” how she got the back eye.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Heather Gay for comment.

WATCH RHOSLC ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK