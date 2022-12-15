Fans of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (RHOSL) are asking who gave Heather Gay the black eye she’s been sporting in the latest season? Heads originally turned to Whitney Rose – but she denied having any involvement from the get go.

So far, Heather has stayed schtum on how she got a black eye following the dramatic moment she took off her sunglasses to reveal the dark bruising. All we find out is it appears the injury happened during a group trip.

As Whitney and Heather have had an ongoing feud for some time, many alleged she’d caused the black eye. However, Whitney responded to a fan who cheekily asked whether she’d caused it with a flat out denial:

Whitney denies causing Heather’s black eye

Whitney shut down rumors she caused Heather’s black eye by simply responding to a fan account that shared a picture of the injury and asked: “Did you do this, yes or no?” Heather replied on August 31, 2022: “NO! Of course not.”

The debunked theory of Whitney being the culprit probably stems from the fact the cousins are seen screaming at their co-stars in the RHOSL trailer when Heather appears to accidentally push Whitney against a wall.

RHOSLC fan theories explored

The RHOSLC trailer includes a creepy scene of Heather’s bedroom door handle moving on the cast trip, suggesting someone tried to get into her room. That has led theorists to become infatuated by Heather’s black eye.

Some fans have also claimed they spotted teeth marks on Heather’s arm in the trailer, leading to further theories she may have been involved in a physical altercation. Then again, there’s also a clip showing the Bravo star falling off a boat so there are so many clues!

Other fans think Heather might have fallen out of bed after a night out. We’ll be glad when the truth is out!

Whitney and Heather’s feud

Whitney and Heather may be cousins but they’ve certainly had some issues. Whitney thought she was on good terms with Heather until BravoCon happened.

Their rift continued on the cast trip to Arizona. Heather told Whitney she felt she was making the trip all about her, which she revealed, during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, was a move she now regrets.

And, even though Heather apologized, Whitney branded the apology “insincere.” Whitney first threw shade at Heather after accusing her cousin of not being there for her when her husband Justin lost his job. Heather replied she didn’t know about it.

Heather claimed she would have been there for Whitney, who admitted she didn’t tell Heather as they were in an awkward place in terms of their friendship. The two still don’t appear to have fully repaired that friendship. Let’s hope we find out different in the latest series of RHOSLC.

