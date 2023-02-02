Conner Flowers, the brother of Southern Charm star Olivia, has died at the age of 32, according to social posts from the Bravo show’s cast members, who confirmed his death at the end of January.

Olivia is one of the newest members of Southern Charm, although it isn’t her first TV stint. Conner and Olivia also made an appearance on TV together in their teenage years.

Conner Flowers’ sister Olivia has yet to publicly comment on the death of her older brother.

Who is Conner Flowers?

Conner Flowers is the older brother of Southern Charm cast member Olivia Flowers.

In 2009, Olivia and Conner appeared on an episode of MTV’s Teen Cribs. They were 17 and 19 years old respectively at the time and living in a mansion in Dallas, Texas.

Olivia and Conner’s parents, Garry and Robin, also featured on the show, while their children gave a tour of their childhood home that included a lavish movie theatre and swimming pool.

Southern Charm cast member confirms Conner Flowers’ death

Taking to his Facebook page, Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel shared a tribute for Conner Flowers.

He wrote: “Words can’t describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincere sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

Conner’s followers have also taken to his Instagram to leave tributes. On his latest Instagram post, one follower wrote “RIP” while another commented: “Gone too soon.”

Conner’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed.



RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed… Posted by Thomas Ravenel Page on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Olivia joined Southern Charm in season 8

Olivia joined the Bravo show in 2022 after returning to Charleston when the pandemic hit. Before coming back to her hometown, Olivia was working as a production assistant in Los Angeles.

Olivia was previously dating Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll. However, the pair reportedly split at the end of 2022.

