Where to buy Robyn Dixon's hats - RHOP star's business explored











The brand new season of Real Housewives of Potomac is in full swing. The Bravo show released season 6’s episode 3, yesterday on July 25. The entertainment-packed episode saw cast member Robyn Dixon bragging about how great her hat business was doing.

We saw Robyn from Potomac struggle with launching her new business in RHOP’s season 5. At the time, the star was also neck-deep in tax issues. However, her recent claims hint that all of the tax struggles are behind her. Her claims have also piqued the interest of many fans in her business.

Robyn Dixon’s ‘Embellished’ business explored

Robyn first elaborated about her hat business named, Embellished to host Andy Cohen, during RHOP’s Season 5 reunion.

It seems the reality star launched her business somewhere around 2019 or early 2020. At the time, the RHOP cast member had roped in her co-stars to do a photo shoot for her brand. These pictures were then used for promotion on the Embellished website.

During the season 5 reunion, the housewife detailed that the hats were made in such a way that even women who wore wigs could wear them comfortably without disturbing their hair. She also revealed that they are lined with Satin on the inside which does not make the wearer’s hair frizzy.

Fast forward almost a year, the brand’s Instagram handle has over 25,000 followers now and features the stunning products created by the reality star. While Robyn from Potomac started her business by selling hats, she has also forayed into clothing. The website is already selling hoodies and sweatshirts.

Where to buy hats designed by the reality star

Fans can visit embellished.shop to buy the latest hats created by Robyn.

All the hats retail at $29, at the moment, while the t-shirts and hoodies range between $22 to $38. The reality star has also created masks, which retail at $6.50 each.

If one scrolls towards the end of the page on the website, they will see customer reviews that buyers have left after the purchase. Most of the buyers have posted a picture of themselves in RHOP star Robyn’s hats and commenced the quality of the product.

Reviewing the hat one buyer wrote on the website, “The quality is exceptional. The price point on this hat is way under what the quality of the hat is. I love the satin lining. I have very curly hair and it keeps my hair from breaking off.”

Here are the other reviews.

Bravo show’s latest episode recapped

RHOP Season 6’s recent episode featured a lot of drama as expected.

We finally got to learn about the new cast member Mia Thornton’s background and how she grew up in foster care.

This was also the first time that all the cast members came together. Hence, there was a lot of drama that fans got to witness. The ladies were also seen commenting on each other’s plastic surgeries.

However, when it comes to stealing the limelight, it was Wendy and Mia’s feud that gathered all the attention from fans. The duo finally sat down and had a heart-to-heart conversation about their fight from last week. However, it somehow turned into Fight 2.0 as neither of them agreed with each other’s opinion.

RHOP episode 4 will air on August 1 on Bravo TV.

