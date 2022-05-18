











Roloff Farm, which is at the heart of TLC show Little People, Big World (LPBW), has officially hit the market – but Zach Roloff has criticised his father on social media regarding the sale.

It’s the end of an era; LPBW’s Roloff family are letting go of their famous home. Well, 16 acres of it anyway.

Matt Roloff announced the news via Instagram on Friday, 13 May 2022, calling the move “a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting”. Fans were surprised by the reveal as it’s the location of the reality show that shot them to fame.

Without further ado, let’s take a look inside the listing.

Inside the $4 million Roloff Farm

Built in 1914, you can purchase the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property for a whopping $4 million on Zillow. The Roloff family will still own more than 91 acres after the sale, but the 16.46 acres on the market aren’t too shabby either.

Located in the hills of Helvetia, Oregon, the property includes a main house with a white and grey theme paired with wooden accents. Bonus features include offices, a pool, the show’s iconic big red barn with a TV production studio space, and a gift shop.

The Roloffs are also throwing in seven installations including the full-scale pirate ship, mining town, and German-inspired medieval castle, all connected by a network of trails and bridges.

At this point, it sounds like a tourist attraction.

Amy and Matt purchased the farm in 1990 for $185,000. His ex-wife sold a portion of her share to Matt in 2019 for $667,000 and an additional 32.28 acres for $975,000 in August 2020.

#LPBW @mattroloff reveals that a huge chunk of Roloff Farm is currently for sale for $4 million, including the main house, barn, pirate ship, mini castle and mining town! Check out photos and take a virtual tour of the property: https://t.co/nGatO4Tn8Y pic.twitter.com/Lf0bvrog82 — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 14, 2022

Zach Roloff says he’s against farm sale

Three days after Matt’s announcement, he updated fans with his reason for the decision, claiming twins Zach and Jeremy didn’t want to purchase the home jointly and had moved on to other investments with their respective families.

Since the patriarch is now 60 years old, he said property maintenance had been increasingly difficult for him – and we know all about his love of building on the farm.

However, Zach obviously sees things differently. He replied to the post and labelled it “extremely misguided”, accusing his father of manipulating the show’s “narrative right before the season comes out”.

Zach then expressed interest in the north side of the property, calling it the “perfect location for his future family of five”. He labelled his favourite features as the forest, pond and castle, and claimed he wanted to buy 30 acres but discussions with his father fell through after being offered 15 acres, not including the forest.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Matt regarding Zach’s comments and are currently awaiting a response.