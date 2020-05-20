Romesh Ranganathan's tattoos revealed - Rob & Romesh star is obsessed about getting tattooed!

Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Nation’s favourite comedian Romesh Ranganathan is back on our screens.

Romesh has returned for series 2 of Rob & Romesh Vs with his friend and comedian Rob Beckett to bring another dose of laughter and escapism.

On the Sky One show, Romesh and Rob embark on an exciting journey to meet some of the world’s most popular sportspeople. You can expect to see a lot of famous faces – from top sprinter Usain Bolt to former cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

While meeting some of the world’s top sportspeople, Romesh exposed his tattoo on camera. Unsurprisingly, viewers want to know what and how many tattoos he has.

Romesh Ranganathan’s tattoos

Romesh has several tattoos on his body. However, the exact number is unknown as the comedian has got quite a few over the last years!

For instance, he got his sons’ names tattoed after their birth which is a lovely way to pay tribute to your own children.

On the BBC Two series The Ranganation last year, Romesh got one of the members, David Malpass, aka Metalhead’s face on his leg. Metalhead got Romesh’s face tattooed, so it was only right for the comedian to follow in his footsteps and get his face inked too.

Romesh has also a tattoo of Transformers’ Autobot logo, American stand-up comedian Richard Pryor, hip hop band The Roots, among many more.

Romesh talks getting tattooed in Albania

The comedian has a hilarious story about how he ended up getting another tattoo – this time in Albania!

He was filming the BBC Two series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan when he decided to get Albania’s flag inked.

In an article for The Guardian, Romesh explained that he and his family were dining at a restaurant when the manager noticed his new tattoo.

Romesh wrote:

“A few months after my Albania trip, I found myself in a restaurant with my family and the waiter told me that the manager would like a word. He looked upon the two-headed eagle and nodded: ‘I am Albanian. You never have to pay for anything here, ever again’.

Romesh’s new tattoo

In a Twitter post back in February, Romesh revealed that he got yet another tattoo.

He tweeted: “I just got a new tattoo without realising that you can’t go swimming with it. We’re on holiday next week so for Valentine’s Day my wife got me a massive arm johnny.”

