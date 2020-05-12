Meet Romesh Ranganathan's wife Leesa: Rob & Romesh Vs star has been married over a decade!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Romesh Ranganathan is one of the UK’s most popular comedians. The comic often stars alongside his friend and fellow comedian Rob Beckett, they even hosted The Royal Variety Performance together in 2019.

And now the duo are teamed up once again for the second season of their show on Sky One: Rob & Romesh Vs.

Series 2, which launched on Tuesday, May 5th, follows as Rob and Romesh embark on a journey to get to know celeb icons and their sporting idols. It will take them around the world to meet some of the world’s most famous people – even Usain Bolt is on the show!

But while Rob and Romesh get to know celebs in detail, many are wanting to know more details about the hilarious duo. So, who is Romesh Ranganathan’s wife? Find out about the comedian’s family life here.

Who is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh Ranganathan was born in Crawley, West Sussex on March 27th, 1978 making him 42 years old.

He started out as a Maths teacher but later moved into a comedy career. Romesh even tried his hand at rapping for a time, under the name ‘Ranga’.

Romesh has totally found his feet in the industry. He has done his fair share of tours including his 2016 stand up, Irrational Live and he also released a book in 2018 ‘Straight Outta Crawley: Memoirs of a Distinctly Average Human Being’. Romesh has had a podcast going since 2015 entitled ‘Hip Hop Saved My Life‘.

Romesh’s stand up tour of 2019 and 2020 is called ‘The Cynics Mixtape‘. He has sold out in arenas all over the world, from Brighton to the bright lights of New York. There are still tickets available for his shows from March 2020 through to June.

Meet Romesh Ranganathan’s wife

The stand-up comedian and actor is married and has three children.

His wife’s name is Leesa and she works as a drama teacher. They have three sons named Charlie, Theo and Alex.

Romesh often uses his family as a starting point for many of his jokes. His episode of Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast saw his mother, Shanthi, on the show, too. He said that his mum often brings over ‘care packages’ of food to his house, usually when his wife, Leesa, has just cooked a meal.

Leesa and Romesh celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year, so they must’ve married in 2009.

How to watch Rob & Romesh Vs

New episodes of Rob & Romesh Vs are released every Tuesday night on Sky One. They air at 9 pm.

They are then available to stream on Sky’s On Demand services; you can also access them on both Sky Go and NOW TV.

You can currently get a free 7-day trial for NOW TV. Just try out their Entertainment Pass and you can access all the available Rob & Romesh Vs episodes. It costs £8.99 per month after the trial.

