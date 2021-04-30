What is Ronnie Adam's net worth? Swamp People's salary explored!











Ronnie is one of the hardworking alligator hunters who feature on History’s Swamp People. So, what’s his net worth and yearly salary?

The Swamp People on the History channel series are the descendants of French Canadian refugees, who settled in the swamp region of Louisiana.

Like others living in the Atchafalaya Basin, the 30-day gator season is the time of year that Ronnie can make his main source of income.

So, let’s get to know him better. We explored his net worth below…

What does Ronnie do for work?

Ronnie has been a part of Swamp People since 2013.

Previous to turning his career path to TV, Ronnie writes online that he’s the owner of Elite Airboat Hog Hunting, LLC.

However, it’s clear that he has always been passionate about his job, as he has been hunting gators since he was a little boy with his grandfather.

He invited Ashley “Dead Eye” Jones to go hunt with him – which has led to the pair becoming quite a fan favourite for viewers.

The storm is coming! ⛈ Tonight, Ronnie and Ashley must race against time during some bad weather while also managing massive gators. #SwampPeople is all-new at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/8dqZYCc20X — #SwampPeople (@SwampPeople) April 8, 2021

What is Ronnie’s salary?

At least $10,000 per episode

Reports have stated that all the cast, both from the past and present, have a salary of $6 million altogether, but each salary varies.

The cast of Swamp People have the added benefits of earning at least $10,000 per episode, with some cast members earning $25,000.

Louisiana alligator hunters reportedly used to make between $20 – $40 per foot of unprocessed alligator.

However, in 2017 and 2018 there was increased competition coming from overseas and this caused gator sales to drop to an all-time low.

A day’s haul of alligators has previously earned a hunter around $5,000 on Swamp People, however this was back in 2014.

Ronnie Adams: Net worth

$1 million

With his success as a professional gator hunter, Ronnie is worth a significant amount as a result of his career.

He is also known as one of the best alligator hunters in the swamps of Louisiana, so it’s no surprise that he has a large net worth.

Ronnie’s co-star Troy Landry, who is nicknamed “King of the Swamp” has accumulated a net worth of $2 million.

