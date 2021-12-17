Who is Ross Harris from Finding Magic Mike?











HBO Max‘s new show Finding Magic Mike features a group of attractive men getting vulnerable about their feelings, while also showing us some steamy dance moves. We take a look at contestant Ross Harris.

Season 1 of Finding Magic Mike premiered on Thursday (December 16). The show will have seven episodes that follow ten normal guys who are non-professionals, non-dancers and non-strippers trying to find their lost magic.

Who is Ross Harris?

Ross is among the 10 contestants featured on HBO Max’s Magic Mike.

Arkansas Times reports that he is a Little Rock, AR native.

Ross has over 5,700 followers on his personal Instagram and his following is expected to boost even further as he is set to swoon the Finding Magic Mike viewers in the upcoming episodes.

His IG also reveals that Ross used to be a Ranger in the US military and has served in Afghanistan.

He is also a father of two sons. His youngest Will Harris recently suffered from a major health issue and received blood transfusions at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock back in November 2021.

Ross is a nature and dog lover. His IG is flooding with images of his outdoors and the ones with his pet dog. The Finding Magic Mike contestant is also a fitness freak.

Meet the Finding Magic Mike cast

HBO Max’s Finding Magic Mike involves the alums from the hit movie series too. Actor Adam Rodriguez is the mentor on the new series.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum serves as executive producer on the new series alongside Steven Soderberg.

Two other Magic Mike franchise alums: Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, serve as mentors and choreographers on the new show.

As for the aspiring Mikes, the show begins with a contestant pool of 50 men and quickly narrows it down to ten.

Twitter reacts to HBO Max’s new show

Finding Magic Mike has successfully captured the attention of many reality TV fans.

So, it’s no surprise they are now discussing the show on Twitter:

I put on Finding Magic Mike. More my style. Felt more like Christmas. — Katie (@Katiew552) December 17, 2021

Trying to assuage my COVID panic by watching the new HBOMax series about finding “the next Magic Mike” — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) December 16, 2021

Ok I need this in my life — Justine Peres Smith (@redroomrantings) December 16, 2021

i was really looking for matt in the finding magic mike trailer on hbomax and then i realized it has nothing to do with the movie its a reality show — tristan (@NEGATlVESPIRIT) December 16, 2021

