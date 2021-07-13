









Is Ramona Singer, the original cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of New York!’ getting fired? Fans of the reality show are trying to comprehend the latest reports that suggest the producers are planning to axe her from the show.

Even though the news about Ramona reportedly leaving the show is widely circulating on social media, there is no base for implied rumors. And, the 64-year-old reality star is yet to address these reports.

ALSO READ: Meet Gwyneth Paltrow’s assistant Kevin

What do the sources have to say?

The news regarding RHONY reconsidering Ramona’s future on the show was first reported by Radar Online. The outlet learned from a source that “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons.”

The source allegedly said “she is too expensive”. Ramona is the only OG cast member on the show since its inception in 2008 and has been a part of it for 13 seasons.

However, according to the source who got in touch with the outlet, Ramona’s “time is up” as the “basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore.”

They added further, “A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

READ MORE: Are Erica and Safaree still together?

Ramona Singer “furious” with the show

The speculations further suggest that Ramona herself hasn’t been content with the show’s format. It was revealed that “Ramona is furious that the show is changing.”

“After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is,” the source added.

Well, it appears as if Ramona is not paying heed to the reports regarding her allegedly being removed from the show as she has been sharing pictures of herself partying on a yacht with her lady friends.

She looks happier than ever taking a spin on the boat and soaking the sun on the lake in New York. Perhaps, the reports are only hearsay? We need to wait for her comment.

Fans have a mixed reaction to her being axed

Ramona isn’t new to controversies. As much as RHONY fans want her to continue on the show to keep the drama intact, many have noted that her exit would serve the show better, for she is being deemed “problematic”, especially after her comments about “suffering” directed at fellow cast member Eboni K. Williams.

One tweeted, “I’m not the biggest @ramonasinger fan but her being fired from rhony is the biggest mistake for the franchise. What a way to ruin a show.”

I’m not the biggest @ramonasinger fan but her being fired from rhony is the biggest mistake for the franchise. What a way to ruin a show. — b (@billlllion) July 13, 2021

Another added, “Dorinda was horrible last season and paid the price. I wouldn’t really say Ramona is adapting ….so far she’s run off any chance she can get. She has lived in a bubble and has made a paycheck on bad behavior and it’s bursting. Needs to be a happy medium”

Dorinda was horrible last season and paid the price. I wouldn’t really say Ramona is adapting ….so far she’s run off any chance she can get. She has lived in a bubble and has made a paycheck on bad behavior and it’s bursting. Needs to be a happy medium — ashley diana (@dianaash) July 13, 2021

One wrote, “If Ramona Singer is fired…I will finally know peace”

If Ramona Singer is fired…I will finally know peace — theACLgay (@mbross44) July 13, 2021

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403