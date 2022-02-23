Rumours that another Doubling Down with the Derricos kid is on the way











As TLC launches the third season of the popular family reality show, Doubling Down With the Derrico’s, fans cant wait to catch up with the family and their 14 children.

Karen hinted at the end of Season 2 that she may be pregnant again but now that the new season is out fans are wondering if she will be adding another baby to the bunch anytime soon.

Reality Titbit did some digging and have all the details on if Karen is pregnant again and whether she plans on having another baby any time soon, or if 14 is enough.

CHECK IT OUT: Doubling Down with the Derricos: Where do they live? TLC family’s house explored

Phoenix Rising | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 8611 Phoenix Rising | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xJz2zwVogHM/hqdefault.jpg 960772 960772 center 22403

Is Karen Derrico pregnant again?

As it currently stands, from what we know Karen is not pregnant again. We are yet to discover what happens throughout season 3 but it appears Karen is not expecting another little one to add to their horde anytime soon.

However, Karen made it very clear to fans last season that before she tragically miscarried, the couple was more than ready to add another member to their family.

The parents have previously stated that they want to have “as many children as possible” but not everyone in the Derrico family agrees. Grandma GG made it clear that she doesn’t think the couple could handle another baby.

However, we don’t think this will stop them and we hope the couple can successfully conceive and add a new little one to the team when the time is right.

Season 2 hinted at a new pregnancy

The series shows the family navigating life’s ups and downs through the height of the pandemic whilst also looking after 14 children.

Season 2 hinted that Kren thought she was pregnant again after she was caught in a sneak peek saying “according to this I’m a week late”. The family started prepping for the arrival of the new baby but Kren tragically miscarried.

Deon revealed that the couple were no strangers to miscarriages as they had suffered one prior when they were starting out their family.

Watching Doubling Down with the Dericos…. you know Nexplanon don’t sound too bad — K Boogie (@kmart68406111) August 19, 2020

Meet the 14 Derrico children

Out of the 14 children, there are some twins, triplets and even quintuplets. Karen is a stay at home mom and her husband Deon works in real estate.

Making up the rest of the family is Darian, 16, Derrick, 11, twins Dallas and Denver who are both 10, eight-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Dacian, Daiton, Deniko and Danz. Next are the four-year-old twins, Diez and Dior followed by two-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

WATCH DOUBLING DOWN WITH THE DERRICOS ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK