RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4 stars set to embark on huge 18 date tour

Looks like we should listen to Lizzo more often as all of the rumours were true, the cast of Drag Race UK season 4 are heading on tour and we’re more than ready to see the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent these queens bring to the stage.
Drag Royalty will strut their way across the UK in 2023 with The Series 4 Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, and including a date at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, the plan is for 18 nights of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from series 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK sashay their way across the country.
Taking over the UK
The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to dazzle their way to a number of UK venues and put on one hell of a show that will showcase their best drag. Please check out the dates below.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 4 from Voss Events and Cuffe and Taylor
Fri, April 14 – PLYMOUTH – PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS
Sat, April 15 – BRIGHTON – BRIGHTON DOME
Sun, April 16 – SOUTHAMPTON – MAYFLOWER THEATRE
Tues, April 18 – BIRMINGHAM – SYMPHONY HALL
Wed, April 19 – MANCHESTER – OPERA HOUSE
Fri, April 21 – GLASGOW – KINGS
Sat, April 22 – STOCKTON – STOCKTON GLOBE
Sun, April 23 – SHEFFIELD – CITY HALL
Mon, Apr 24 – LIVERPOOL – EMPIRE
Thurs, Apr 27 – NOTTINGHAM – ROYAL CONCERT HALL
Fri, April 28 – LONDON – ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Sat, April 29 – SOUTHEND – CLIFFS PAVILION
Sun, April 30 – CARDIFF – MOTORPOINT ARENA
Mon, May 1 – SWANSEA – SWANSEA ARENA
Wed, May 3 – IPSWICH – ISPWICH REGENT
Thurs, May 4 – NEWCASTLE – O2 CITY HALL
Sat, May 6 – LEEDS – FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS
Sun, May 7 – BRISTOL – BRISTOL HIPPODROME
All 12 queens from Drag Race UK S4 will be hitting the road
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour follows three hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.
The winner and top two finalists of series 4 have yet to be announced but the tour will feature ALL 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.
