RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4 stars set to embark on huge 18 date tour

Drag Royalty will strut their way across the UK in 2023 with The Series 4 Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, and including a date at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, the plan is for 18 nights of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from series 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK sashay their way across the country.

Taking over the UK

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to dazzle their way to a number of UK venues and put on one hell of a show that will showcase their best drag. Please check out the dates below.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 4 from Voss Events and Cuffe and Taylor

Fri, April 14 – PLYMOUTH – PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS

Sat, April 15 – BRIGHTON – BRIGHTON DOME

Sun, April 16 – SOUTHAMPTON – MAYFLOWER THEATRE

Tues, April 18 – BIRMINGHAM – SYMPHONY HALL

Wed, April 19 – MANCHESTER – OPERA HOUSE

Fri, April 21 – GLASGOW – KINGS

Sat, April 22 – STOCKTON – STOCKTON GLOBE

Sun, April 23 – SHEFFIELD – CITY HALL

Mon, Apr 24 – LIVERPOOL – EMPIRE

Thurs, Apr 27 – NOTTINGHAM – ROYAL CONCERT HALL

Fri, April 28 – LONDON – ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Sat, April 29 – SOUTHEND – CLIFFS PAVILION

Sun, April 30 – CARDIFF – MOTORPOINT ARENA

Mon, May 1 – SWANSEA – SWANSEA ARENA

Wed, May 3 – IPSWICH – ISPWICH REGENT

Thurs, May 4 – NEWCASTLE – O2 CITY HALL

Sat, May 6 – LEEDS – FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS

Sun, May 7 – BRISTOL – BRISTOL HIPPODROME

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour follows three hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.

The winner and top two finalists of series 4 have yet to be announced but the tour will feature ALL 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

