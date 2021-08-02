Who is Safaree's mom Shirley? Love and Hip Hop star's parents and roots!











Safaree’s life has been closely followed by cameras on Love and Hip Hop, including when his mom Shirley has given him advice.

Following Tweets that he posted regarding his and Erica’s relationship, the August 2nd episode sees Shirley telling him that women don’t like that.

It isn’t the first time that Safaree has brought his mom into the public eye, as he often features her on his Instagram page, too.

Here at Reality Titbit, we got to know Shirley a little better, as well as Safaree’s family and background growing up.

LAHH: Who is Yandy’s foster daughter Infinity? Star’s age and Insta!

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Who is Safaree’s mom?

Shirley Samuels

When she isn’t giving Safaree advice, the mother-of-three runs a beverage company called Highfrequenctea alongside her daughter Shaneequewa.

Born and raised in Hanover, Jamaica, she learned about natural healing for the body, as opposed to normal healing through synthetic chemicals.

The business co-owner treated her other daughter Samantha, who suffered with regular seizures at the age of nine, with natural herbs.

In previous episodes, some fans have been led to think she’s Safaree’s sister!

Safaree from LAHH: Parents and background

The LAHH star was born to Jamaican parents in New York.

He grew up in Brooklyn with sisters Shaneequa and Samantha Samuels.

Safaree has previously revealed on Love and Hip Hop that he grew up with females who taught him the “beauty of women”.

Since then, it looks like Safaree and his mom are incredibly close, and were seen dancing on the main floor at his wedding together!

LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA: Who is Guap?

Safaree and his mom Shirley: Relationship

Safaree appears to be close with his mom Shirley, and even took her to get her teeth done recently, at Dr. Heavenly’s clinic.

He said he had always wanted to do something like that, and has now ticked getting his mom’s teeth done off his bucket list.

Shirley usually puts her son in his place, telling him when he has done right from wrong. Their relationship is often aired on LAHH!

She recently told him that she was “embarrassed” about his Tweet, which claimed he regretted getting married.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK