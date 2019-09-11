Sam Faiers talks eyelash pulling on Mummy Diaries - what is Trichotillomania?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sam and Billie Faiers rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex and spent four years on the show.

From 2010-2014 both sisters appeared on the show and while Billie was in her long-term relationship with Greg Shepherd, Sam was dating Joey Essex.

Now, almost over five years on they’re both experiencing motherhood at the same time and have had huge success with ITV’s The Mummy Diaries.

Episode 1 of The Mummy Diaries takes a look at Sam Faiers’ disorder with her eyelashes.

Sam Faiers: Eyelashes

Sam opened up about her habit of pulling out her eyelashes on Lorraine on August 16th 2019.

She explained how she previously saw a hypnotherapist but once she stopped the therapy she started pulling again. Today she’s seeing a life coach who is helping her with the issue so that it’s not normalised for her children, Rosie and Paul.

Sam said the trigger for pulling out her eyelashes was her step-father, Dave, going to prison. She explained that when she was young, another little girl told her that if you pull out an eyelash and make a wish it’ll come true.

This led Sam to start the habit which has been going on for twenty years.

What is Trichotillomania?

Trichotillomania is a condition which involves pulling hair out.

Web MD says: “People who have trichotillomania have an irresistible urge to pull out their hair, usually from their scalp, eyelashes, and eyebrows.”

Symptoms include ‘feeling tense before pulling hair or when trying to resist the urge to pull hair’, ‘feeling relieved, satisfied, or pleased after acting on the impulse to pull hair’ and ‘distress or problems in work or social life due to hair pulling’.

How to watch Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries

The sixth series of The Mummy Diaries kicks off from September 11th 2019.

As always Paul, Sam, Billie, Greg and their adorable babies will appear on ITVBe.

Episode 1 of the show starts at 9 pm and each episode lasts an hour.

WATCH SAM AND BILLIE FAIERS: THE MUMMY DIARIES SERIES FROM WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH 2019.

