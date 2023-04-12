Savannah Chrisley opened up to Perez Hilton on a new episode of her Unlocked podcast. In the episode, Savannah revealed she was told to “strategically distance” herself from her parents amid their tax fraud case.

In her most recent podcast, Savannah Chrisley interviewed one of the most notorious gossip columnists of the Noughties. The duo talks about Perez Hilton’s ‘haunting past’ and blogging days.

Not only did Savannah grill Perez on the podcast, but he also asked her about what’s going on in her life…

Savannah was told to ‘strategically distance’ herself from parents

Savannah’s parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are currently serving their combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. The duo started serving their sentences on January 17, 2023, in separate prison facilities.

Amid their legal proceedings, Savannah was told to “strategically distance” herself from the parents. Savannah revealed she was told that for the sake of her brand, she should distance herself from her parents.

Chrisley recalls people telling her: “We need to focus on your brand, Savannah.” However, in response, she said that: “money means nothing. When you’re literally stripped of everything.”

The 25-year-old then praised her parents for always being “present” and “showing up” for her. Savannah has always stuck up for her parents and is staying very optimistic, as she revealed: “I’m not just gonna give up when the going gets tough.”

The Chrisley’s ‘banned’ from discussing legal proceedings on the show

This is not the first time Savannah has spoken out about being told what to do. In fact, in a recent podcast conversation with Storme Warren, Savannah confessed that talking about the Chrisley’s legal proceedings was banned on the show.

Chrisley shared: “So we felt like the liars; we felt like the fakes. We’re like, ‘We just want to talk about it.’ But executives would not allow us to speak about it. So then we look like the liars.”

Savannah confirms new show but needs to ‘set boundaries’

Chrisley Knows Best is no longer in production. However, Savannah teased on her podcast that there would be a new series coming.

This time, the show will depict the Chrisley family’s true reality. As previously, Savannah claimed that their ‘real lives’ weren’t covered on Chrisley Knows Best.

Savannah confirmed: “There is a show that will come back. And I think that is where boundaries have to be set. But also, our show, was not reality. It wasn’t. So, a show going forward would be a reality.”

Savannah also declared that she will be very careful about which production company they partner with. As she doesn’t want the show to be “exploiting” the family. Instead, she wants the series to “truly follow what is” instead of just “the downfall.”

