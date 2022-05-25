











It is no secret that Scott Disick has dated many women who are significantly younger than him after his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. As the reality star and mogul celebrates his 39th birthday today (May 26), we take a look at his much-talked-about dating life.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AG Adriano Goldschmied

Scott Disick’s joke about dating younger women

A recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians revealed that Scott was supposed to play a part in a skit from Kim’s SNL appearance. He was set to tell a joke about dating younger women in one of the skits.

Explaining the joke to Kris during a dinner meeting, the TV mogul says: “Basically, I say to her, ‘Do you know the reason I date young girls? I try to add them all up so they’re your age.'”

However, it was Kourtney who shut it down and Scott ended up not appearing in the skit. But, one way or another, the joke got out.

All the women Scott has dated since breakup with Kourtney K

While Kourtney is enjoying her newfound marital bliss with Travis Barker these days, Scott is busy with his new flame, Rebecca Donaldson.

Kourtney and Scott ended their nine-year-long relationship in July 2015. They share three kids together: Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick.

Since his split with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Scott has been playing the field.

Right after his breakup with Kourtney, Scott was spotted with various different women in a short span of time. He was seen with Christine Burke, Bella Banos, Ella Ross and Chloe Bartol among other women in 2016.

Bella Thorne

Scott briefly dated Bella after his breakup with Kourtney. In a 2017 interview with Complex, the actress revealed that the TV personality’s drinking ended their romance.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,” she said.

Bella was 19 and Scott was 34 when the two dated.

Sofia Richie

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

One of Scott’s most publicized relationships after his split with Kourtney was with Lionel Richie’s daughter and socialite, Sofia Richie. The duo’s age gap gave rise to a lot of criticism the media and fans.

Sofia was only 18 when the two got together.

The pair stayed in a relationship for three years before parting ways in 2020.

Amelia Hamlin

Scott famously dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, in 2020. The model turned 20 while dating the reality star.

Rebecca Donaldson

Rebecca is a 27-year-old UK based model and entrepreneur. The pair sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at a bar called On the Rox in Hollywood, California, on April 5th this year.

The two also attended The Kardashians premiere just a few days later.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for ABA

