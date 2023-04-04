Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is trying to Keep Up With The Kardashians again, as he proved he is back in with the clan after attending True’s party.

Scott Disick dated the eldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, on and off for almost a decade before they finally called it quits in 2015. The former couple co-parent three children together: Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, seven.

Scott appears to have attended the birthday party that Khloe threw for her daughter True Thompson, who turned 5 on April 12.

Scott Disick proves he’s back with the Kardashians after True’s party

Fans spotted Scott Disick in the background of Khloe’s friend Malika Haqq‘s photo of Kris Jenner and her son Ace. Hilariously, devoted fans could make out Scott by the silhouette of his back. Scott could be seen wearing a rainbow-colored tracksuit, as he chatted with Khloe who donned a pink gym set.

Beady-eyed fans also spotted Khloe’s ex, and father to True, Tristan Thompson in the background of the photo too. Compared to Scott, fans weren’t so happy that Tristan was in attendance. However, others defended the basketball player pointing out that it is his child’s party.

Scott Disick returns for The Kardashians season 3

Hulu recently released a teaser for the upcoming season of The Kardashians. The drama-packed trailer features Scott Disick’s Kardashian return and fans are delighted.

The father of three has been practically missing since the end of the show’s first season. Although, it has now been reported that the Talentless founder has signed a “massive contract” to appear in the upcoming season.

In a short clip, we see Scott leaning on a kitchen counter wearing a black hoody and jacket as he talks to someone off-camera. He tells them: “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.”

Scott’s future on The Kardashians has previously been uncertain, but Disick confirmed that he will return on one condition.

The 39-year-old revealed that he does not want to be portrayed as ‘the villain’ of the Hulu show anymore. Both Kourtney and Scott have voiced that they don’t want his plot point to be solely focused on Kravis’ relationship.

Fans react to Scott Disick at True’s birthday

Fans were over the moon that Scott attended True Thompson‘s birthday bash as one user shared: “Yes!! I’m so glad he was invited and showed up.”

Others were thankful that Scott was invited as it could have caused a rift between the family. Who remembers the backlash Scott gave Kendall Jenner when he wasn’t invited to her birthday party?