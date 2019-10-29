University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When Scarlett Moffatt first hit our screens on Gogglebox, she was beloved by all. But since her documentary reality series, The British Tribe Next Door hit Channel 4, she has been in the firing line and many aspects of her personal life have come under scrutiny.

In episode 2 (Tuesday, October 29th), the topic of relationships was raised and Scarlett discussed her current boyfriend with Kandisiko and the other girls. And in a moment which was more heart-warming and touching than anything, Scarlett discussed her new relationship fondly.

So, who is Scarlett’s boyfriend in 2019? Here’s everything you need to know about her current partner!

Who is Scarlett’s boyfriend?

Scarlett Moffatt’s boyfriend is police officer Scott Dobinson, from Durham.

The couple were reportedly set up by mutual friends and publicly announced their relationship in March 2019, although it is rumoured that they have been together since December 2018.

But that hasn’t stopped things from moving quickly for these two and 29-year-old Scarlett has not been afraid to call Scott ‘the one’.

The couple are so loved up that they have moved in together.

FAKE NEWS: Is Scarlett Moffatt pregnant? No, and fans really need to stop trolling!

The conversations about relationships and marriage are fascinating, but I love those little moments like where Scarlett and the ladies just gossip about men and then do face masks #TheBritishTribeNextDoor — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 29, 2019

What did Scarlett say about Scott?

In the second episode of The British Tribe Next Door, Scarlett was asked where her boyfriend was when out looking for ochre. She then went on to explain her relationship situation to the other girls, as they discussed the concept of fidelity.

When asked what she would do if he had an affair while she was away, Scarlett said:

He wouldn’t do that. I mean, he would never do that because he’s a kind man. But if he did, it doesn’t matter, I would just find someone else who wasn’t an a***hole.

Luckily, things have not gone awry for Scarlett and Scott while she was away filming The British Tribe Next Door!

Follow Scott on Instagram

If you want more couple updates from these two, then be sure to follow them on Instagram.

Scott regularly posts about Scarlett and is completely besotted by her.

In an Instagram post on her birthday, he wrote: “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, my queen and my rock.”

Scott is very PDA and always compliments Scarlett on Insta. He calls her “my beautiful queen”… they’re adorable!

Check out Scott on Instagram @scottdobby.

WATCH THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE