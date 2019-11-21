University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Ovie Soko graced our screens over summer on this year’s Love Island, he has become one of the nation’s pride and joys. It’s hard to find someone in the UK – and beyond – who does not love Ovie!

When the 6ft 7 dashing bachelor entered Love Island looking for love, he spoke about his career as a professional basketball player. But since Ovie has been in the limelight, he has not played in any games and many thought his b-ball career might peter out. Particularly as Ovie has many new career paths opening up for him since Love Island, such as modelling and punditry.

But now Ovie is back in the game!

He has just signed a deal with one of London’s major basketball teams, so it won’t be long before he is back in action on the courts.

Ovie signs with London Lions

On November 20th, 2019 it was announced that basketball player and reality star, Ovie Soko would be joining the London Lions.

The London Lions are currently top of the 2019-2020 British Basketball League.

Head Coach Vince Macaulay said: “Soko is a highly experienced and talented player who is in demand across Europe. We are thrilled that he has chosen to play for the London Lions… everyone is buzzing!”

Ovie will make his Lions debut on Sunday, December 8th 4 pm at the Copper Box Arena when they take on Glasgow Rocks. You can get tickets here!

What did Ovie say about joining the Lions?

In a statement made after his signing, Ovie said:

I’m excited to be back home, and help contribute to basketball back home where my love for the sport started. To be able to play in front of friends and family and supporters in my hometown is huge for me and look forward to pushing the basketball culture in the right direction.

Ovie has played for Great Britain, but his signing with the Lions means he will now be based in the UK full-time.

Who did Ovie used to play for?

Ovie has played for a variety of teams across Europe and America, professionally and in his younger days.

He played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s squad and later Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. In 2014, Ovie tried to extend his career in the US by entering the NBA draft but he was unfortunately not selected in the two rounds.

But that didn’t stop Ovie from having a flourishing basketball career.

In 2014, Ovie signed a one year deal with French team, Boulazac Dordogneof. A year later he signed with Aries Trikala of Greece for their 2015-16 season.

The small forward has spent the last three seasons with Spain’s UCAM Murcia.

