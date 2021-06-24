RHOC: Who is Seema Malhotra? Age and business of star explored!











Seema brings another round of glitz to The Real Housewives of Cheshire ladies on ITVBe. Recently, her age has been questioned.

The Real Housewives franchise has allowed UK viewers to catch a glimpse of how successful Cheshire residents actually live.

Seema Malhotra, who is noticed by fans as never looking anything less than immaculate, is being quizzed about what her real age is.

With a lavish lifestyle and business behind her, we can reveal Seema’s age. Plus, let’s see how she has Kate Middleton wearing her clothing…

Pictured: Seema. ©Monkey Kingdom

What is Seema Malhotra’s age?

At the time of writing, Seema is 49 years old

The ITVBe star was born on August 25, 1971, making her 49 today.

Seema, who comes under the Virgo horoscope, has spoken out about how it feels to almost be turning 50 years old.

The RHOC star, who is a mother to 22-year-old son Aaron and Neil, 25, refuses to let age stop her from dressing how she wishes.

Seema talks about approaching 50

Seema first started experiencing perimenopausal symptoms three years ago, which was reportedly a knock to her self-belief.

After being diagnosed, she decided to go on a mission to help women of all ages and stages in their lives, to dress to make themselves feel good.

She told Great British Life in May:

Women going through hot flushes know to avoid wearing anything with a high neckline, so I’m more aware of what fabrics I dress in. I choose more breathable materials such as cotton and silk. I don’t think that once you reach menopause or a certain age, you should be dressing like a fuddy-duddy. We’re allowed to feel good.

Seema also said: “You can adapt your style as you grow older, but still make it reflect your personality.”

She has spent 27 years of her life with husband Sandeep, which started as part of an arranged marriage – and now they have a business together!

Seema Malhotra: Business

Seema is a fashion business owner, which she works on alongside her time filming for RHOCH. She’s been part of the cast since the third series.

The ITVBe star owns Manchester-based fashion brand Forever Unique.

She runs the business with her husband Sandeep, and their clothing has been worn by several celebrities – such as Kate Middleton and Miley Cyrus!

But Seema has recently taken on a new venture with her friend Khatra Paterson, who she opened the doors alongside on RHOCH.

She is now the owner of two businesses, including her new firm KP Aesthetics Clinic, which offers skin and laser treatments.

