Heather Rae El Moussa of Selling Sunset has shared her pregnancy story with fans from the very beginning. As 2022 draws to a close, she’s looking back on snaps of her with bump ahead of her nearing due date.

The Netflix reality TV personality took her Instagram followers through her IVF journey before she fell pregnant. Heather shared that when she was in her 20s, she found out she had a low egg count, and had frozen some eggs.

Now, the Selling Sunset star is very close to her due date as she prepares to welcome her first baby with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa. Let’s look at the snaps she recently shared on social media of her pregnancy journey.

Heather announced pregnancy in July 2022

Heather first announced she was pregnant in July, which was a shock for her and Tarek. Fans have since shared their love for her pregnancy outfits, including her lace getup she wore to the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

To make the announcement, Heather had professional pictures taken of her belly by photographer Christina Cernik, while wearing a white slip dress. Tarek bent down to kiss Heather’s bump as they pair stood barefoot on a beach.

The Selling Sunset star made it known she wanted to start a family with Tarek as soon as possible, sharing in a December 2021 TikTok video how she’d frozen more eggs. Heather shared good news in February with Daily Pop:

We have four embryos that are saved right now. Three are the same gender, and they’re all very strong. The fourth one’s not as strong, so we probably won’t use that one.

She also revealed that her mom and sister had “good pregnancies” and feels like she has “good genes,” while Tarek admitted that he’s ready to put on 30 lb while Heather carries their first child together.

She shares pregnant pics before 2023

Heather is looking back at various photos of her pregnancy as 2022 draws to a close. She’s already calling her and Tarek, “Mom and Dad,” while sharing pics of her hubby holding her bump, and in another, kissing her on the cheek.

As Heather’s nine months of pregnancy almost comes to an end, it’s clear that Tarek and his wife have bonded more than ever during the last year. He commented on her post with, “Awe love you bunny!!!!❤️”

She replied, “Love you so much,” and received several messages of support from loved ones, including Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, who commented: “Awwww😍😍😍.” Fellow star Maya Vander also left heart emojis.

Heather revealed she is due in early 2023. Fans have seen so much of her pregnancy on social media and at awards nights that they have grown confused about when her due date is, with one saying it feels like it’s been 12 months.

She was joined by loved ones to celebrate her son during a festive baby shower at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California. Her son won’t be the first child in her life as she is a stepmom to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven.

Heather, who tied the knot with husband Tarek, 41, last October, asked guests to bring children’s books to help build her baby boy’s library. But she and Tarek haven’t yet chosen a name for their son yet, she told People in November.

