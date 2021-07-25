Say Yes To The Dress: Who is Shaela Warkentin? Meet TLC's blind bride on Instagram











Say Yes To The Dress featured the second episode of its brand new season on Saturday, July 24. The episode took many viewers by surprise as it featured the blind bride, Shaela Warkentin, whom Randy Fenoli and the other store managers assisted to find a bridal gown.

Many fans were touched by Shaela’s story and journey on the show. While talking to the camera, the 26-year-old bride revealed she went blind just before her 16th birthday as a result of a car accident caused by a driver who was “under the influence.”

When a blind bride-to-be searches for her perfect dress, it's up to Randy and team to make that dream come true! Catch it all on a new episode of #SYTTD, Saturday at 8/7c. ✨ pic.twitter.com/B1D2cAcgkS — Say Yes to the Dress (@syttd) July 22, 2021

Meet Shaela Warkentin on Instagram

Shaela, who is getting married to her fiance Tyler in October 2021 arrived at Kleinfeld Bridal with her mum and matron of honor to find her dream dress. When Randy asked her about her approach to finding a dress, she revealed, “I’m going a lot about it by the feel, not only tactilely feeling with my fingers and how the body feels and every detail about the dress, but also, most importantly, how it feels on me.”

Many fans were curious to learn more about the TLC star after the episode aired. Here’s a look at her Instagram.

Shaela from Say Yes To The Dress has over 1,200 followers on Instagram and she has posted 94 pictures so far. However, the star has not been active on the platform for a year as her last post was from June 2020.

In the past, she often shared pictures with her parents and friends on her handle. From her Insta, we also know that she has a pet dog named Lennox.

Fans react to the TLC show’s new episode

Many Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 viewers were touched by Shaela’s journey.

One user took to Twitter and wrote, “Tonight I watched an episode of Say Yes to the Dress where a blind bride finds her dress, and it was profound how many accessibility concerns even I was unaware of.”

Tonight I watched an episode of Say Yes to the Dress where a blind bride finds her dress, and it was profound how many accessibility concerns even I was unaware of — Alison, of House Pfizer (@Alison05233724) July 25, 2021

Another user said, “I’m literally sobbing watching say yes to the dress.”

I’m literally sobbing watching say yes to the dress 😭 — Britt Rossi (@BrittRossi_) July 25, 2021

After watching Shaela find her perfect dress, a third fan wrote, “My true emotional/sentimental side comes out whenever I watch ‘Say yes to the dress.’ Lord I know it’s all in your time but I’ve seen what you do for others.”

My true emotional/sentimental side comes out whenever I watch ‘Say yes to the dress.’ Lord I know it’s all in your time but I’ve seen what you do for others 😭😭😭 — E (@J12__92) July 24, 2021

Watching say yes to the dress with my mom makes me so excited to go dress shopping — Brittanyyyy🖤🖤 (@brittany_ewan) July 25, 2021

I’m literally insane, after an entire day of taking bridal appointments, I get back to my hotel room and put on Say Yes to the Dress lolololololol — ✨Nat Cat✨ (@natalees0495) July 24, 2021

A peek inside Say Yes To The Dress’ 2021 season

The first two episodes of Say Yes To The Dress didn’t disappoint fans.

Like its previous seasons, the 20th season’s upcoming episodes will also feature some stunning brides trying on Randy’s spectacular wedding dresses.

Based on its past seasons, fans can expect the show to feature a little bit of drama and a whole lot of emotions.

In a recent interview with E! the designer revealed that Say Yes To The Dress’ 2021 season will also show his onscreen assistant, Daniela, tying the knot, and as expected Randy will be designing her dress for the big day.

