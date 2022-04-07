Shanique is the boss on The Ultimatum and in the business world













After being teased right at the end of Love is Blind Season 2, the spin-off series The Ultimatum has finally dropped on Netflix and fans are addicted already.

The programme follows six couples who are at a point in their relationship where they will be moving on to marriage or literally moving on. Their relationships will be put to the test in the social experiment as one person is ready to tie the knot and the other is scared of commitment.

One of the cast members we have been introduced to is Shanique Imani who has given her boyfriend of two years, Randal, an ultimatum as she is ready for marriage and kids but he doesn’t seem to be there yet.

Keep ready to find out more about the businesswoman and recent graduate.

RELATED: Meet Zay Wilson, The Ultimatum’s model from Texas

The Quest | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 9335 The Quest | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uwEf0JKIFOc/hqdefault.jpg 986070 986070 center 22403

Shanique Imani. Picture: The Ultimatum | Official Teaser | Netflix

Meet Shanique Imani

Shanique is 24 years old from Austin, Texas and her family is originally from Jamaica, meaning she has Jamaican heritage. The new reality star is clearly very intelligent as she has her own business already.

Imani graduated from Texan Southern University in 2018 where she was also the captain of the university’s dance team the Tiger Sensations Dance Line.

The college graduate was also part of the AKA sorority in 2020 and clearly loved her time spent at college. Shanique also has an adorable dog called Carter who is frequently featured throughout her Instagram stories.

Shanique has her own business

At just 24 years old, Shanique is doing incredibly well for herself as she has her own clothing line called SYNS closet.

SYNS closet is primarily a lingerie and loungewear line that specialises in stunning and sexy underwear and lounging items. The site also sells swimwear and other bedroom accessories like dressing gowns and body jewellery.

Her underwear is of high quality and comes in at a reasonable price with the average bra being priced at $39.99. A lot of the products on Shanique’s site are sold so, so they must be good!

CHECK IT OUT: Rae juggled bars and university before she gave Zay The Ultimatum

Shanique’s Instagram explored

Shanique is pretty popular on IG and boasts an impressive 11K followers and has over 100 posts on her feed so far. You can find her under the handle, @shaniqueimani.

Her Instagram is full of pictures of the reality star repping stunning outfits and the latest trends as well as selfies and posts of her with friends. Shanique is all about loving yourself and women empowerment and we can see that on her Instagram.

Aside from this, it is clear to see that Imani loves to. travel also and has pictures of her in some stunning locations like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Bali.

WATCH ‘THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON’ ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK