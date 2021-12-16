Selling Tampa: Sharelle Rosado’s Instagram hints at who her ex could be

Sharelle Rosado is making headlines since Selling Tampa’s Netflix premiere. We take a look at the star’s personal life and explore who her ex could be in this article.
She has already made a big name for herself in the real estate scene thanks to her company Allure Realty, and is now making her mark in the reality TV scene.
Selling Tampa, a spin-off of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, has made many fans curious about its lead Sharelle’s personal life.
Sharelle Rosado’s Instagram hints at who her ex could be
Allure Realty’s owner, Sharelle is a social media celeb in her own right.
The businesswoman has close to 150,000 Instagram followers. She shares a lot of insights about her work and personal life on the social media platform.
While Sharelle has shared many pictures with her current beau Chad Johnson, very little is known about her exes and the father of her three children.
While the Allure Realty CEO is yet to publically comment on her exes and previous relationships, Reality Titbit has found a hint about who her ex could be.
Back in May 2018, Sharelle posted a series of pictures to commemorate her son Denim’s birthday. In the caption, the star wrote, “Guess who’s day it is today!!! Happy Birthday to my handsome baby Denim!!! Mommy and Daddy’s ♥️ #threeyearsold #futurestar @cruzierproductionsinc we love you DenDen.”
Some of the pictures of baby Denim see him with a man who we think could be his father and Sharelle’s ex, but this is unconfirmed. One of the images sees him sitting next to the unidentified man at one of Tampa Bay Ray’s games. Another one sees him holding hands with an unnamed man while walking across a baseball field.
However, we want to state that all of this is mere conjecture as Sharelle herself is yet to speak about her previous relationships.
Is Sharelle married to Chad Johnson?
Sharelle is currently pregnant with her fourth child. The Allure Realty founder is currently engaged to former NFL star Chad Johnson, but the two haven’t tied the knot yet.
Chad Ochocinco played as a wide receiver for ten years in NFL. He has played for teams like Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
Sharelle’s fiance Chad is soon to be a father of eight. He has seven children from his previous relationships. The Selling Tampa star, on the other hand, is a mom of three.
Fans react to Netflix’s Selling Tampa
Twitter is flooding with reactions to Selling Tampa’s season 1 ever since its release.
Here are some notable posts:
