









Shauna Rae gives TLC fans a glimpse into her family life every Tuesday night. Many fans have been wondering how many siblings she has, so we delved into her sisterhood further.

Alongside drinking, trying to gain independence as a 22-year-old, and hoping to go to college and become a vet, Shauna has a close-knit family who she spends a lot of her time with.

Some viewers are now curious about who her sisters are, and so Reality Titbit found out all about them. Her oldest sibling lives separately from her, so we don’t get to see her as much on I Am Shauna Rae.

Shauna has three sisters

Shauna has three sisters including her oldest sister Tara Lesick and half-sisters Rylee and Morgan. Tara lives away from the rest of the family in Tallahassee, Florida, so she doesn’t often feature on the show.

We did get to see Shauna attend her eldest sister’s wedding, and have often seen them having disagreements on the TLC show. Tara was the sibling she grew up alongside during her childhood.

Morgan, who is currently based in Philadelphia, works as a consultant at Belmont Charter Network. Rylee, who is the youngest, graduated from Pennsylvania’s Longwood High School in June 2021.

Shauna’s bickering with her older sister is funny!! #IAmShaunaRae 😆😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) February 2, 2022

Get to know Shauna’s biological father

Shauna’s biological father is called Scott Lesick, who works at a car dealership. He is now married to Kimberlee Swidorsky-Lesick, who he has been in a relationship with since 2015.

Scott has previously worked in the air traffic control for the US Navy. Shauna’s father does not appear to be part of the show, as she tends to spend more time with stepfather Mark.

He was previously married to Shauna’s mother Patricia, before they got divorced several years ago.

I wonder why the other sister isn’t mentioned, or shown. And I wonder if her younger sister is a half sister. If they said anything about it, I missed it. — LiveTweeter (@LiveTweeterTV) January 22, 2022

Meet her mom and stepdad

Shauna’s mom is Patricia ‘Patty’ Schrankel (maiden name Carter). She married her husband Mark Schrankel, the president and owner of WhoBuddiez, on May 17th 2011.

Mark was previously an art director for Gardwell Mfg. Corp. from 1984 to 2000. Shauna currently lives with her mom, stepdad, and two half-sisters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Patricia has worked as a Lead Server at Nordstrom.

