









Shauna Rae is the latest addition to the TLC network, as she shares her journey while stuck in the body of an eight-year-old. Now, fans are wondering how old she actually is amid her TV debut.

From dating to drinking, she’s just like any other person her age. We see all of her ups and downs on I Am Shaunae Rae, such as her dream of going to college and being told there is a possibility she may not be able to have children.

Due to her size, Shauna is often mistaken for being a young child. Reality Titbit is clearing up any speculation and found out her real age and height.

Shauna Rae’s real age

Born in 1999, Shauna Rae is currently 22 years old at the time of writing. She stopped growing when she was 16 years old, and continues to face others thinking she is under the age of 12.

As a result of being trapped in an eight-year-old’s body, she often gets turned away by bartenders, and has problems getting tattoos or a gym membership.

The TLC show highlights how much she wants to be treated like an adult, and said that it was the “lowest time of her life” when she first learned of her stunted growth, as reported by People.

#Iamshaunarae I just have to say I LOVE this young woman!!!! I wish I was her age & could hang with her. She seems she would be a blast to party with. I HATED the bartenders attitude though even AFTER Shauna gave her proof of id. She just kind of forcefully put the ID down &…. — lisam1120 (@chiwowamom) January 12, 2022

The TLC star’s height

Shauna Rae is 3 ft 10 inches, a height she has remained at since she was 16 years old. Her height is considered to be the average size of an eight-year-old.

She revealed to People that she is often not treated “like a normal human” because of her appearance. Shauna first realized she wasn’t growing at the same rate as her peers around kindergarten time.

However, it was not until junior high that it began affecting her mental health. Shauna said:

It was a very difficult time. It probably was the lowest time of my life, because I always imagined that I would be tall. And getting that news, it just kind of was like a hammer crashing into glass.

I can actually relate to Shauna A LOTTTT. From the over protective mother, height, voice etc, only difference is people think I’m 16 at the most 😭#IAmShaunaRae — LEE CHÉ☯️ (@dvmn_che) January 12, 2022

She had brain cancer once

The reason for Shauna Rae being 3 ft 10 inches is because her growth stopped when she had a rare form of brain cancer as a baby. Despite going into remission, the treatment left her pituitary gland dormant.

She was just six months old at the time of her diagnosis. If the pituitary gland doesn’t function properly, it can affect vital parts like your brain, skin, energy, mood, reproductive organs, vision and growth.

Shauna required surgery and went through three and a half years of chemotherapy, after being told she had Grade 4 malignant glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. Now, her mom worries that the cancer could return.

