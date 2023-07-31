Sheila from 90 Day Fiance went to the funeral of her mom, who died following a tragic accident. Viewers of the TLC show are utterly “heartbroken” over Sheila’s family member’s death. David, her partner, had recently traveled to the Philippines when her mom died and has been supporting his partner ever since.

90 Day Fiance is a dating show which sees two people living in different countries navigate a long-distance relationship. The TLC series has been following the moment Sheila introduced David to her family and welcomed him into their home. But David’s trip was interrupted by the heartbreaking moment when Sheila’s mom suddenly died.

© 2023 X Corp.

Sheila on 90 Day Fiance goes to funeral

Sheila on 90 Day Fiance went to a funeral on the show’s July 30 episode. It came after a preview showed her weeping over a coffin, leaving viewers concerned about who had suddenly died in her family.

David was originally wearing a red shirt the morning of the funeral, but Sheila asked him to change it because it’s considered very bad luck to wear red during a wake or funeral in the Philippines.

A typical wake in the Philippines usually lasts from three to seven days, or long enough for relatives from out of town to travel in and pay their respects to the deceased. Sheila’s mother died a day after David arrived to meet her.

Her mom died after a tragic accident

Sheila’s mother Remedios died after tragically falling through the stairs at their Philippines home. Sheila suddenly pushed David away and said, “I want to be alone,” just hours after finding out the devastating news.

Her funeral took place inside Sheila’s home, which originally had fans concerned over whether it was her mother or father who had died before they revealed who in her family had suddenly passed.

David spent days at the hotel while Sheila guarded her mother’s casket for 24 hours in accordance with her Filipino family’s traditions. She emotionally revealed in a confessional:

I cannot give him the love that he expects. I cannot rest or spend time with David. It’s my responsibility to spend my time by my mom’s casket. It’s good for both of us — we need some rest, and I want to be alone.

David admitted the situation was “one of the most overwhelming things I’ve experienced” and said: “I can sense that it’s a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve.”

Fans ‘heartbroken’ for Sheila’s family

Sheila and David spent days apart before reuniting at the funeral, where they walked in a parade of mourners behind the car carrying the casket. “I have been crying every day and night since my mother [died],” Sheila said.

She added: “I am physically, mentally, exhausted.” Fans who watched the episode are utterly heartbroken for Sheila and her family, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter as the reality TV star mourns her mother’s death.

One fan wrote: “Finding out it was Sheila’s mom and she died because of the state of the house breaks my heart, but David being there for her and respecting her and not running away will give her comfort.”

“That really broke my heart and I hope @TLC helped with the funeral #90DayFiance,” they added. Another viewer said on social media: “So hard for us to be watching the burial of Sheila’s mother!!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C