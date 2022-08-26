









Shepard Rose is one of the cast members of the reality television show, Southern Charm. Throughout his career on reality TV as well as his many business endeavors, Shep has managed to bag himself a pretty impressive fortune.

From Southern Charm to working in real estate to opening a restaurant, Shep’s business mindset has allowed him to rake in the cash. Keep reading to find out the star’s net worth.

Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Shep Rose’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Shep is worth around $4 million. He made his cash in multiple directions. While living in Hilton Head when he was younger, he worked for one of his Dad’s friends doing commercial real estate development around Savannah and Bluffton so will have made some cash there.

He then moved to Charlestown and opened a restaurant with a group of friends called the Palace Hotel. The restaurant is designed to be a dive bar that sells gourmet hotdogs and it will be located in downtown Charlestown on the East Side. The restaurant has become very popular since its opening.

For his work on Southern Charm, he has also earned a lot of money. It is said that he is paid $25,000 per episode.

Shep comes from a wealthy family

Although Shep has made his own cash in recent years, the reality TV star comes from a very wealthy background.

His dad is a successful lawyer and his grandad made bags of cash from the steel industry. There are also multiple lawyers on his mother’s side of the family.

He was born in 1980 and was raised in a stunning neighborhood called Hilton Head from first grade through ninth grade before going to boarding school.

In his late 20s, after graduating from the University of Georgia, and receiving his MBA from Vanderbilt, he returned to Hilton Head for two or three years to live and always speaks fondly of his hometown.

Shep’s Instagram

Shep is popular on Instagram with 878K followers and over 2,300 posts for fans to look at. You can find him under the handle @relationshep.

His feed consists mainly of pictures with his friends and family in Charleston, simply enjoying life.

However, the main standout feature of his Instagram is his french Bulldog, Craig. Fans love seeing his pup Craig so much that he even has his own Instagram now.

Shep’s Instagram also shows that he is a keen traveler. He shares pictures of him visiting different parts of the world, with his most recent trip being to Venice in Italy.

