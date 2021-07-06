Who is Shooter Gates on Love and Hip Hop? Age and net worth revealed!











Shooter Gates is known for being on the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast. From age to net worth, Reality Titbit has got it all covered.

Following a group of rising stars who are trying to become successful in the rap industry, VH1 highlights their personal struggles, such as relationships.

Although Shooter is a supporting cast member who occasionally makes appearances on the series, fans are eager to get to know him better.

So, since the first episode of season 10 launched on July 5th, it’s no wonder that Shooter has been on viewer’s minds, especially on the topic of his age.

LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA: Who is Yung Baby Tate?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Who is Shooter Gates?

Shooter, whose full name is Rodricous Monte Gates, is a supporting cast member on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

He has had two children with Sierra Gates, who he split from in 2018.

The reality TV personality first joined the show for season six, where he was revealed to be secretly dating and financially supporting Moriah.

In season seven, he separated from Sierra, and dealt with the sudden death of his son, Rodricous Jr., who was murdered in a shooting.

Several series later, and Shooter returned to the show for its ninth season.

I think shooter from love and hip hop is such a fine man 🙄😍 — 444 (@KinggKayyyyy) April 26, 2021

How old is Shooter Gates?

42 years old

Shooter was born on January 17, 1979, making him 42 today.

Originally born in the LAHH show’s location Atlanta, Georgia, USA, his birth date would mean the cast member is a Capricorn.

As he doesn’t appear to have aged since he began starring on the series in 2016, many viewers have wondered exactly how old he is.

This means he would have been around 37 years old when he first made an appearance on the show.

I often think about the scene on love and hip hop when momma dee and Erica got into it at scrappy coming home party and she yelled out “ shooter straight smok’em “ and everybody looked like pic.twitter.com/NPYkjvHF5m — Fiona Gallagher✨♐️12/10 (@Well_DamnDada) March 14, 2021

GROWING UP HIP HOP: Who is Sam? Instagram and relationship

Shooter Gates: Net worth

Shooter’s net worth is estimated at $1 million

Best known for being on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, it doesn’t end there – he has also starred in an ATL Streets YouTube series and worked with Akon!

It is thought that his ex-wife Sierra makes about $1,000 more per month than Shooter, which is most likely due to being a regular cast member.

A court decision ruled that Sierra would reportedly have to pay Shooter $128 a month in child support.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK