What is Sierra Gates' net worth? Love and Hip Hop star's business explored!











Sierra Gates is best known for starring on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop. Since season six began, viewers have wondered what her net worth is.

She may be a reality star, but that’s not the only income she has, because the LAHH cast member runs her own business – The Glam Shop.

The VH1 series follows a group of people who are aiming to make it big in the rap industry, amongst other commitments such as family.

As a result of her success, it’s no surprise that viewers are questioning what her current net worth is. Reality Titbit explores her earnings below.

LOVE AND HIP HOP: Who is Shooter Gates? Age and net worth here

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

What is Sierra Gates’ net worth?

Sierra’s net worth is around $1 million in 2021

She runs The Glam Shop, a full-service beauty bar based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sierra offers all kinds of services such as eyelash extensions, make up, nail art and hair services.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star also runs seminars on how to become an entrepreneur via her business Money Monsters Academy.

When Sierra was 15 years old, she found herself pregnant and homeless, but the reality TV star and businesswoman has truly turned things around.

Imma have me a Sierra from love and hip hop moment soon — MIS$ B (@themissbre) July 10, 2021

Sierra Gates’ businesses: Explored

Sierra may be the CEO of The Glam Shop due to her expertise in make up and cosmetics, but she also runs another business.

She is the CEO of another beauty company, Sierra’s Secret Cosmetics, which first launched to the public in 2010.

Beginning her career as a make-up artist several years ago, she worked in South De Kalb Mall, and is now known for her work across Atlanta.

Sierra also runs a glam and masterclass business Microblading The Sierra Way, where she teaches girls “how to make 6+ figures”.

Each class usually asks customers to pay a $100 deposit.

PROFILE: Who is Yung Baby Tate from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta?

What is Sierra Gates’ salary?

Sierra is currently making seven figures, according to her Instagram

The CEO’s Instagram bio reads: “31 Making 7 figures, Serial Entrepreneur“.

It is thought that her net worth is larger than her co-stars, due to getting an income as a reality star, as well as from her business.

In 2020, she was reportedly earning $15,000 per episode. Each cast member of LAHH is thought to get a different pay check.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK