When does Single’s Inferno episode 7 come out on Netflix?











Netflix’s Single’s Inferno has become a hot topic on Twitter lately. Find out when the show’s episode 7 will be released.

The Korean dating show sees nine participants who travel to a remote island to find love. However, the catch is that the Single’s Inferno cast members know nothing about each other’s jobs, age or personal life. They must pick the right fit for them based on their personal assessment of the people they are with.

The recently released episode 6 of Single’s Inferno caused much stir among the fans.

SEE: Who is Moon Se-Hoon from Single’s Inferno and what’s his Instagram?

Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7450 Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/b39SWaVQUoI/hqdefault.jpg 928909 928909 center 22403

When does Single’s Inferno episode 7 come out?

As per Netflix, Single’s Inferno episode 7 will release on Saturday, January 8. The new episode will likely release at 12:00 a.m. PT or 3:00 a.m. ET as that is when most shows and fresh episodes are released on the streaming platform.

The next episode arrives precisely a week after episodes 5 and 6 of the show aired together on Netflix.

Episode 7 will release along with the Single’s Inferno finale, which will be the eighth episode.

What happened in episodes 5 and 6?

We followed Moon Se-Hoon around for a while in episode 5. The cast member responded to So-Yeon’s previous advice. However, when given the chance to choose a partner for the upcoming trip, he still picked Shin Ji-Yeon, who hasn’t shown much interest in him yet.

However, cast dynamics are shaken up when newcomers enter the island in Single’s Inferno episode 5 and 6.

Fans react to episode 6 of the Netflix show

From the looks of it, fans thoroughly enjoyed the last episode of Single’s Inferno.

wanna know why the men on single’s inferno aren’t going crazy over HER pic.twitter.com/NBVf82vyWN — b ◡̈ (@jaehyuncart) January 1, 2022

The guys on Single's Inferno 😤 y'all sleeping on this two beautiful ladies!! Wake up!! Yea Won and So Yeon is freaking gorgeous 😍 #SinglesInferno pic.twitter.com/uAvACurgGR — brie☄️ (@luckyberry888) January 1, 2022

me after watching single’s inferno ep 4: pic.twitter.com/bLIBXCIyfD — ✍🏻 (@haru_tto_haru) December 26, 2021

me waiting for the new single's inferno episode



pic.twitter.com/9mLKgb6JUE — ✴︎ (@urityongie) December 30, 2021