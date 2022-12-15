Singles Inferno is set on a deserted island in South Korea. It is considered “Heaven Island” on the Netflix dating show, where a couple can move to for the night and enjoy high quality food and accommodation.

However, those who fail to become a couple spend the night self-sufficiently on “Hell Island.” However, the opposite is quite the romantic sunset location and is called Saseungbong-do, known as a tourist attraction.

So, where is the Singles Inferno island location and how can Netflix viewers visit for themselves? Reality Titbit has all the details on the picture-perfect filming set-up and what to do to discover the island.

Singles Inferno island location

Singles Inferno island location is based at Saseungbong-do, a tourist attraction in South Korea. It is situated in Incheon’s Ongjin County and is popularly known for being used for several entertainment shows.

Running Man, Muhandojeon, 2 days and 1 night and Daddy where we go all featured the small island. Local people call it Sado for short, which features a sandy beach that stretches to 4km long and 2km wide.

Available to be used for swimming, camping and fishing, visitors can also pick up sea snails, turban shells, octopuses, crabs and more during a low tide. The island has completely clear sea and is privately-owned and maintained.

Contestants on Singles Inferno also stay at the island’s Paradise City hotel. This hotel is the first Korean-style resort complex in Northeast Asia combining multi-purpose hospitality and entertainment facilities.

Saseungbong-do is ‘perfect’ for sunsets

Saseungbong-do is well-known for a perfect location for the sunset, Eng iTour reports. Looking at Instagram, it’s clear that the small island is often pretty quiet but is usually used as a drop-off camping point for travelers.

From the hotel room window, visitors can enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset to set the romantic scene. The luxury hotel also offers both indoor and outdoor pools as well as a spa, sauna, fitness facility, and Safari park.

You’ll need a boat to get there

Costing less than 15,000 won each (£10) to get to the small, uninhabited island in a group, visitors have to transfer to get to the island by taking a ship at Incheon Coastal passenger Terminal or Daebudo Island Bangameori quay.

They will then have to get off the boat once they reach Seungbongdo Island. Private boats are available on the island to be hired, but a lone passenger has to pay a 100,000 won (around £61), so it is advised to travel in a group.

During peak season, a fishing boat runs between the islands, but it is advisable to make a booking in advance. An admission fee of 10,000 won is required, which goes towards water supply, portable toilet, and maintenance.

