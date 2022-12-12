Sister Wives is releasing a One on One episode where the Brown family will reveal all the juicy gossip between the four wives and their 18 children. Wondering when the air date is? It’s coming out in 2022.

Kody and his wives – current, former and estranged – will be sitting down to reveal all on the status of their relationship. Sister Wives: One on One is split into three parts and is on its way to our screens very soon.

A teaser for Sister Wives: One on One shockingly reveals Kody Brown only has two wives left, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. Reality Titbit has the lowdown on exactly when the show is set to air on TLC.

***Warning: Spoilers incoming***

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The Sister Wives: One on One air date is Sunday December 18, 2022. Fans were crossing their fingers that the reunion episode would air soon and they won’t have to wait long from the teaser preview to watch the entire show.

Viewers will remember that season 16’s version of One by One aired on January 30, 2022. This year, however, we’re getting the juicy part 1 over a month earlier than usual, which is separated into three parts and airing at 10/9c.

The One on One, also known as the Tell All, will air from Sunday, but TLC has not yet confirmed the schedule for parts 2 and 3. The following week, on December 25, is Christmas Day, and Sister Wives is not currently on the TV guide.

Janelle is separated from Kody

Kody and Janelle separated in summer 2022. A teaser for Sister Wives: One on One revealed that she and Kody were separated for “several months” at this point, meaning he is only with Meri Brown and legal wife, Robyn Brown.

In the episode preview, reunion host Sukanya Krishnan asks each of Kody’s wives about where their relationship stands with him. Christine also speaks of Janelle’s decision to leave him and said:

For Janelle, I think that she’s frustrated and she’s so hurt and that man that she was married to, she realizes that he’s totally different, but she’s different too.

Kody tells the host: “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me.” He also confirms that he is now separated from her, in the biggest bombshell of the Sister Wives episode.

When was season 17 of Sister Wives filmed?

Sister Wives stars were filming the One on One episode at a hotel on October 12, 2022, nearly a year after the season 17 finale filming wrapped in mid-November 2021, Cheatsheet reports.

Elicia Clegg from 90 Day Fiance shared a selfie with Kody to her Instagram on October 13 earlier this year. She jokily that it would be an “interesting crossover” as they are both from different TLC shows.

Christine officially announced her divorce from Kody in November 2021, when the family stopped filming season 17. She has also revealed they have started filming for Sister Wives season 18 already!

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

