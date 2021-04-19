Sister Wives: Did Ysabel get scoliosis surgery? Updates on Kody Brown's daughter!











Ysabel Brown’s scoliosis was brought to light in the Sister Wives season finale, which led fans to wonder if she ever got surgery…

The daughter of Kody Brown regularly makes an appearance on the TLC series, which follows their polygamist family lifestyle.

Ysabel, who is one of 18 children born of Kody and his four wives, was recently told that she may need surgery for her scoliosos.

Now that filming has ended for the season, viewers are questioning if Ysabel got the surgery. We have the latest updates below.

Who is Ysabel Brown?

Ysabel is Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter.

The 18-year-old is the couple’s fifth child, and has twelve half-siblings from her father’s four marriages.

Ysabel was raised in Lehi, Utah, until she was nine years old, before her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ysabel is currently a senior in high school. Her journey of having scoliosis is regularly documented on Sister Wives.

Oh Ysabel, I am sorry, back pain is no joke!! #SisterWives — 🌼Kh’Ayden, 🌼Japril’s back biatches!!🌼 (@Ayde722) April 19, 2021

Ysabel Brown’s scoliosis journey

Ysabel has scoliosis, which is a sideways curvature of the spine that usually happens during the growth spurt just before puberty.

She was diagnosed with the condition in 2017, which aired on the series. Ysabel has been seen wearing a brace, which applies pressure to the back.

Her father Kody was recently seen suggesting that she travels to get scoliosis surgery by herself, which fans gave him backlash for.

Wow. Kody saying he won’t go with his daughter to get necessary major spinal surgery was just heartbreaking. There was definitely a way to travel safely at that point, without putting others at risk. Ysabel’s face said it all. #sisterwives — Andrea the SJW (she/her/hers) (@improvandrea) April 19, 2021

Did Ysabel Brown get surgery?

Yes

Ysabel has shared some Instagram photos following the surgery, so it looks like the procedure went well for Kody’s daughter.

She underwent a 12-hour major back operation in October 2020, after her mother Christine launched a $50,000 campaign towards the procedure.

As reported by The Sun, she was seen shopping by herself and looking healthy three months after the surgery.

