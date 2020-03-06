University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since streaming on sites such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon became the main way to watch television, it’s not surprising that social media have hopped on the bandwagon too.

The giants such as Facebook have created their own network with Facebook Watch and even Instagram has IGTV. And now, Snapchat have thrown their hat in the ring to compete.

Endless Summer is entering its third season, which will be released to Snapchat on Saturday, March 7th 2020.

Find out about Endless Summer here, including cast and how to watch!

Snapchat’s Endless Summer season 3

Endless Summer season 3 will see the cast swap the beach for the Big Apple. That’s right, Endless Summer is heading to New York City!

The previous seasons have been set in Laguna Beach, California.

This brand new series will largely chart the fallout from Summer Mckeen and Dylan Jordan’s breakup.

When Endless Summer kicked off in 2018, Variety revealed that the docu-series would be “soft-scripted” much like other reality series. However, as Summer and Dylan are becoming more engaged in the acting world, by the looks of the third season’s trailer, it is set to be hard-scripted.

Endless Summer season 3: Cast

The core cast members are back for Endless Summer season 3. This is primarily Summer and ex-boyfriend Dylan.

There are a couple of new faces on the show, including Dylan’s new love interest Laura Pieri. Summer also has a new man in her life who will we get to know throughout the third season.

We found Laura on Instagram, where already she has over 28,000 followers. Check her out @thelaurapieri. From her IG bio, we found that Laura is a Brazilian-American singer.

How to watch Endless Summer season 3

If you’re a Snapchat user, you can head to the discover page and type in Endless Summer. It will come up under the TV show section as ‘Endless’.

Endless Summer kicked off back on October 10th, 2018. The twelve episode season was released over the course of three weeks; a new episode dropping every two days. The second season was released on June 15th, 2019 and released over the next eleven days, this time around with a new episode a day.

It is unclear whether season 3 will drop a new episode once a day or every other day. Be sure to tune in on Saturday and Sunday to find out when new episodes will air.

WATCH ENDLESS SUMMER SEASON 3 ON SNAPCHAT FROM SATURDAY, MARCH 7TH

