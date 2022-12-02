Snoop Dogg and Kim Kardashian are now working together, but not on a rap. The musician has modelled the reality TV star’s new Cozy collection for her clothing brand SKIMS – and fans are obsessed with the pajamas.

Kim has had several top celebrities model for her shapewear firm, from Tyra Banks to Heidi Klum. Now, Snoop has gathered his family, including his wife and kids, for SKIMS holiday photos that look fitting for a Christmas card.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper posed with three generations of his family wearing matching sleep sets for the promotional pictures, which were shot by the brand’s longrunning collaborator, Donna Trope.

Photo by Jesse Grant/[Getty Images] for Paramount+

Snoop Dogg on SKIMS

Skims and Kim Kardashian released pictures on December 1 which showed Snoop Dogg and three generations of his family posing for the brand in SKIMS clothes. It marks the first time the rapper has posed for a shoot with his family.

Socialite Paris Hilton labelled the company move as “iconic.” And others agree, as a series of photos includes some serious snaps of Snoop, while others show him hugging and smiling at his wife Shante Taylor and daughter Cori.

The family wore a brown tartan pair of matching pajamas for the shoot, while Snoop oozed an uber cool look with a camo-patterned bandana. He also wore a huge Death Row Records chain, which peeked out over the button-up shirt.

SKIMS Christmas holiday pajamas

The same SKIMS pajamas worn by Snoop and his family costs $98 (£98) which includes the top and bottoms. It is officially called The Fleece Sleep Set and can currently be purchased on the website with a few clicks.

Three colours are available in the pajamas, including the jaspar buffalo check (which is what Snoop’s family wore), as well as grey plaid and cypress plaid. Since the photos were shared, several sizes and colours have got low in stock.

Snoop also donned the cozy robe, which costs $128, and plush slippers for $48. His wife and daughter also modelled the pinks of the collection including the Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover for a price of $78.

Get to know Snoop Dogg’s kids

Snoop has four kids, including Cordell, Corde, Cori, and Julian Corrie Broadus. His son Cordé was born August 21, 1994, while Cordell, who was born on February 21, 1997, quit football to pursue a career as a film maker.

He also has a daughter Cori, who was born on June 22, 1999) and is the youngest of his three children with wife Shante Taylor. Snoop also has a son from a relationship with Laurie Holmond, Julian Corrie Broadus, born in 1998.

In 2015, Snoop became a grandfather, as his eldest son, Cordé, had a son with his girlfriend, Jessica Kyzer. Cordé had another son, who died on September 25, 2019, ten days after birth.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know